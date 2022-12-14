Lee College lands national ranking

Nickolas Traylor has been one of many contributors to the Lee College’s basketball team’s success this season. The Navigators enter the holiday break with a 11-3 overall record and 4-0 in conference play.                                                                                            

 Sun photo by Carlyle Henry

Lee College’s basketball team received an early holiday gift as the Navigators are now ranked No. 18 in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

In the latest poll released on Tuesday, the Navigators (11-3 overall, 4-0 conference) joined the Top 25 after defeating No. 16 Kilgore College last Saturday. Lee has beaten six nationally ranked teams this year and extended its home winning streak to 15 games dating back to last season.

