Nickolas Traylor has been one of many contributors to the Lee College’s basketball team’s success this season. The Navigators enter the holiday break with a 11-3 overall record and 4-0 in conference play.
Lee College’s basketball team received an early holiday gift as the Navigators are now ranked No. 18 in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
In the latest poll released on Tuesday, the Navigators (11-3 overall, 4-0 conference) joined the Top 25 after defeating No. 16 Kilgore College last Saturday. Lee has beaten six nationally ranked teams this year and extended its home winning streak to 15 games dating back to last season.
“I am so happy for these guys,” Lee head coach Nick Wade said. “They have played a very rigorous schedule since the start of the season and have showed a lot of fortitude. They are outstanding athletes with a great work ethic and dedicated to getting better and better each time they take the court.”
Wade said what has impressed him most about his team is their composure and ability to remain calm under pressure.
“We have faced some tough situations where our young men had to battle in the face of adversity,” he said. “They have showed time and again that they have grit and the ability to come back. They need to continue to have that focus as we get deeper into our schedule.”
The holiday break for the team couldn’t come at a better time as it will allow Wade’s players an opportunity to recharge. Lee will return to action at 2 p.m., Dec. 28 against Lone Star College-Tomball at the Lee College Arena.
“This group has definitely earned the time off,” he said. “Between practices, games and keeping up with their academics, our players are mentally and physically exhausted. I expect them to get some rest and come back refreshed and ready to go.”
Lee will face a tough test to ring in 2023 as they will go on the road to face Navarro College, which is 10-4 overall and in a four-way tie for first place in the Region 14 East Zone Division at 3-1.
“We still have a lot of basketball to play and we must not lose our focus,” Wade said. “It’s a long schedule and it may sound cliché, but we literally must approach things with a one-game-at-a-time mentality. We cannot afford to take any team for granted.”
