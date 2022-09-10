Police Beat

Assault on public servant
A 36-year-old man was charged with assault on a public servant after allegedly striking a police officer trying to remove him from Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital about 8 a.m. Thursday.
Police spokewoman Haley Hammes said the man, identified as Eric Daughtry, was with a family member who was seeking treatment at the hospital when he became hostile with medical staff. Hospital security personnel tried to get him to leave and contacted police when he did not.
Hammes said that Daughtry began yelling at and threatening officers, and struck one before being subdued with a Taser and taken into custody.
Evading
•An officer patrolling in the 200 block of Harold about 1 a.m. Friday saw a traffic violation and made a stop, identifying the driver as 40-year-old Robert Young, who had warrants from Harris and Chambers Counties. Young then fled in his vehicle.
Officers pursued for several miles, Hammes said, before breaking off pursuit. Young was charged with evading in a vehicle.
•An officer attempted to stop a Chevrolet Impala for traffic violations in the 1800 block of Massey Tompkins Road about 2:30 a.m. Friday, Hammes said. The driver, identified as 35-year-old Geiune Spencer, led police on a pursuit for several blocks before stopping.
The driver was arrested and charged with evading arrest.
Accidental shooting
A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital about 4 p.m. Thursday after accidentally shooting himself in the leg in his vehicle in the 600 block of Massey Tompkins Road, Hammes said.
Burglaries
•Tools were reported stolen in the 100 block of Live Oak Avenue early Wednesday morning.
•A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 6600 block of North Highway 146 about 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
•Money and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 6600 block of North Highway 146 about 4 a.m. Thursday.
•A home burglary was reported in the 1000 block of Bowie Street about 2 a.m. Thursday.
•A home burglary was reported in the 600 block of East Lobit Avenue about 4 a.m. Friday.
Thefts
•A tan 2001 Ford F-250 was reported stolen in the 2100 block of Interstate 10 Thursday morning.
•A red 2001 Ford F-150 with no license plate was reported stolen in the 100 block of Ward Road Thursday morning.
•A Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license GYC8697 was reported stolen in the 7200 block of Garth Road Thursday.
•A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 1200 block of Northwood Drive about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
•Stolen license plates were recovered in the area of North Alexander Drive and Highway 146 bout 4 p.m. Wednesday.
•A bicycle was reported stolen in the 5000 block of Maple Drive Wednesday.
•Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 6900 block of North Main Street Wednesday.
•Stolen license plates were recovered in the 8800 block of Highway 16 about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
•Building materials were reported stolen in the 700 block of Schilling Avenue Thursday morning.
