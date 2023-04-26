Area sports calendar Apr 26, 2023 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, April 28Baseball – Sterling at Lee, 6:30*; BH at PNG, 6:30*; GCM at PA Memorial, 6:30*; Crosby at Nederland, 6:30*; Dayton at Huntsville, 7*Track – Region 3-5A meet at Turner Stadium, HumbleTrack- Region 3-3A meet at WacoSaturday, April 29Track – Region 3-5A meet at Turner Stadium, HumbleTrack – Region 3-3A meet at WacoThursday, May 11Track – UIL State meet at University of Texas, AustinFriday, May 12Track – UIL State meet at University of Texas, AustinSaturday, May 13Track – UIL State meet at University of Texas, Austin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Roads And Traffic Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries John Dennis “J.D.” Miller 4 hrs ago June Ann (Stasney) Smesny 4 hrs ago Benjamin Franklin Lindsay, IV Apr 25, 2023 Sun Weekly Survey How are you planning to vote in the local municipal and school board elections? You voted: Early Voting Election Day Not At All Vote View Results Back Newsletter Signup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Legendary RSS head coach Al Dennis dies Mont Belvieu candidates tout experience Say ‘Howdy’ to Reveille’s new handler Goose Creek board candidates lay out tax rate plan GCM Student Named National Merit Scholarship Finalist Police Beat - April 27 Baytown sculptor shows work in Sculpture Trail Ganders shut down Sterling in 7-3 win Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTerry Wayne ElliottKaren Marie Boudreaux BroussardPark sparkles as Phase 1 opensCrosby head coach/AD resignsJim S. StarettGoose Creek candidates share visionCity ponders new entertainment center near San Jac MarketplaceAntonio Rodell ShortPolice Beat - April 23, 2023Beatrice Francis Stewart-Butler Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Letters to the Editor Letter to the Editor - Correction to Readers Choice Apr 21, 2023 0 Letter To The Editor: Set a new tradition this Easter Apr 3, 2023 0 Letter To The Editor: Loved today’s newspaper Apr 3, 2023 0 Letter To The Editor: Raymond Martin opines on changing one’s gender Apr 3, 2023 0 Digital currency - Letter to the Editor Mar 31, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Question for the masses Mar 29, 2023 0 Opinion columns Top Classifieds Ads Exp. Optician, Bi-Lingual, small Apr 25, 2023 Caregiver wanted 11 am to 4 pm Mon $20 Apr 25, 2023 CITY OF BAYTOWN RFP 23-0535 Baytown Apr 25, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.