Area Sports Calendar Jul 31, 2023

Friday, Aug. 4
Boys Tennis - Sterling at Pearland, 8:30 a.m.; Sterling at Pearland Dawson, 2:30 p.m.; Dayton at Lee, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8
Volleyball - Sterling at Dobie, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis - Sterling at Grand Oaks, 3 p.m.; Lee at Vidor, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9
Boys Tennis - Clear Brook at Sterling, 3 p.m.; Pasadena Memorial at GCM, 3 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11
Volleyball - Sterling at Humble, 6:30 p.m.; Dobie at GCM, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis - Clear Lake at Sterling, 8:30 a.m.; Summer Creek at Sterling, 3:15 p.m.; Lee at Dickinson, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12
Boys Tennis - Sterling at Hamshire Fannett, at Lamar University, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15
Volleyball - Sterling at Pasadena Memorial, 6:30 p.m.; Channelview at GCM, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis - Kingwood at Sterling, 3:45 p.m.; CE King at GCM, 3 p.m.; Lee at Galveston, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17
Volleyball - Sterling at Dickinson Tournament, TBA
