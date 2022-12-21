Area sports calendar Baytown Sun Sports staff Dec 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (all times p.m. unless noted;* denotes district contest) Tuesday, Dec. 27Boys Basketball -- Sterling at Franklin TourneyGirls Basketball - Anahuac at Nederland, 11 a.m.; Crosby at College Station Tourney; Crosby at Conroe Tourney; Sterling at Brazosport Tourney; GCM, Dayton at Pasadena Memorial tournament Wednesday, Dec. 28Lee College Basketball - Home vs LSC-Tomball, 2Boys Basketball - Sterling at Franklin Tourney; Lee, Dayton at Lee College Classic, TBAGirls Basketball - Crosby at College Station Tourney, Crosby at Conroe Tourney, Sterling at Brazosport Tourney; Lee at Magnolia Hoop Fest; GCM, Dayton at Pasadena Memorial tournamentThursday, Dec. 29Boys Basketball – Sterling at Franklin Tourney; Anahuac at LCM Tourney; BH at LCM Tourney; GCM at Vype Holiday Tourney; Lee, Dayton at Lee College Classic, TBAGirls Basketball - Anahuac at Buna Tourney; BCA at Beaumont Legacy tourneyGirls Soccer – Sterling at Clear Brook, noonFriday, Dec. 30Boys Basketball – Anahuac at LCM Tourney; BH at LCM Tourney; GCM at Vype Holiday TourneyGirls Basketball - Anahuac at Buna Tourney; GCM at Deer Park, 1; BH at Fort Bend Travis, 1; BCA at Beaumont Legacy tourneyGirls Soccer – Crosby at Humble, noon Saturday, Dec. 31Boys Basketball - Anahuac at LCM Tourney; BH at LCM TourneyBoys Soccer – Pasadena Memorial at GCM, 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tournament Basketball Sport Game Lcm Lee College Soccer Dayton Contest Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. 