Area sports calendar
Baytown Sun Sports Staff
Mar 31, 2023

Saturday, April 1
Track – Texas Relays
Soccer – regional quarterfinal playoffs
Baseball – Crosby at Kingwood Park, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, April 4
Baseball – Nederland at Sterling, 6:30*; BH at Lee, 6:30*; PNG at GCM, 6:30; Anahuac at East Chambers, 7*; Dayton at Porter, 7*
Softball – PA Memorial at GCM, 6:30pm; Sterling at Crosby, 6:30*; BH at Lee, 6:30; Kingwood Park at Dayton, 6:30*

Thursday, April 6
Baseball – Sterling at Nederland, 6:30*; Lee at BH, 6:30*; GCM at PNG, 6:30; Anahuac at Buna, 7*; Porter at Dayton, 7*
Softball – Lee at Sterling, 6:30*; Nederland at GCM, 6:30*; PA Memorial at BH, 6:30*; Crosby at PNG, 6:30*; Dayton at Porter, 6:30*
Track- Anahuac at Winnie- Buc Relays

Friday, April 7
Soccer – Regional playoffs
Softball – Lee at Sterling, 6:30

Saturday, April 8
Soccer – Regional playoffs

Monday, April 10
Tennis- Anahuac at Regional Tournament; College Station
Track- Anahuac- 22 AAA Var Prelims

Tuesday, April 11
Baseball – GCM at Sterling, 6:30*; PA Memorial at BH, 6:30*; Nederland at Lee, 6:30*; Hardin at Anahuac, 7*; Nacogdoches at Dayton, 6*
Softball – Sterling at PAM, 6:30*; GCM at BH, 6:30*; PNG at Lee, 6:30; Hardin at Anahuac, 5*; Nederland at Crosby, 6:30*; Nacogdoches at Dayton, 6:30*
Tennis- Anahuac at Regional Tournament; at College Station 