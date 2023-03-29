Area sports calendar Baytown Sun Sports Staff Mar 29, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, March 30Soccer – regional quarterfinal playoffsTrack – Texas RelaysTennis – District 17-5A tournament at Barbers HillTrack -- Anahuac at Mauriceville- Bear RelaysGolf -- District at Chambers County Friday, March 31Track – Texas Relays; Pre-District tuneup at Barbers Hill; Crosby at Clear BrookSoccer – regional quarterfinal playoffsBaseball – Sterling at BH, 6:30*; Nederland at GCM, 6:30; Lee at Crosby, 6:30*; Kingwood Park at Dayton, 7*Softball – Nederland at Sterling, 3:15*; GCM at PNG, 6:30*; Lee at PA Memorial, 6:30; Crosby at BH, 6:30*; Dayton at Huntsville, 6:30* Tennis – District 17-5A tournament/Barbers Hill Saturday, April 1Track – Texas RelaysSoccer – regional quarterfinal playoffsBaseball – Crosby at Kingwood Park, 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 4Baseball – Nederland at Sterling, 6:30*; BH at Lee, 6:30*; PNG at GCM, 6:30; Anahuac at East Chambers, 7*; Dayton at Porter, 7* Softball – PA Memorial at GCM, 6:30pm; Sterling at Crosby, 6:30*; BH at Lee, 6:30; K ingwood Park at Dayton, 6:30* Thursday, April 6Baseball – Sterling at Nederland, 6:30*; Lee at BH, 6:30*; GCM at PNG, 6:30; Anahuac at Buna, 7*; Porter at Dayton, 7*Softball – Lee at Sterling, 6:30*; Nederland at GCM, 6:30*; PA Memorial at BH, 6:30*; Crosby at PNG, 6:30*; Dayton at Porter, 6:30* Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Transportation Games And Toys Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. 