Area Sports Calendar Apr 14, 2023

Monday, April 17
Girls Golf – 5A regional at Margaritaville Resort, Montgomery

Tuesday, April 18
Baseball – Sterling at PN-G, 6:30*; Crosby at BH, 6:30*; GCM at Lee, 6:30*; Kirbyville at Anahuac, 7*; Dayton at Lufkin, 6*
Softball – GCM at Sterling, 6:30*; Crosby at Lee, 6:30; BH at PNG, 6:30*; Huntsville at Dayton, 6:30*
Girls Golf – 5A regional at Margaritaville Resort, Montgomery

Wednesday, April 19
Boys Golf – 5A regional at Margaritaville Resort, Montgomery
Boys Track – 17/18-5A area at Eagle Stadium, BH
Track- Anahuac at Woodville- 21-3A/22-3A Area Meet

Thursday, April 20
Boys Golf – 5A regional at Margaritaville Resort, Montgomery
