Area sports calendar Baytown Sun Sports Staff Jan 6, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (all times p.m. unless noted;* denotes district contest) Saturday, Jan. 7Lee College Basketball - Home vs Trinity Valley Comm. Girls Basketball – Houston Sterling at GCM, 5Boys Soccer – Crosby, BH, Sterling at Sterling tournament, TBA; Lee at Lee tournament, TBA; GCM at Pasadena Cup tournament, TBA; Girls Soccer – BH, Crosby at Brenham Blue Bell tournament, TBA; Sterling at Angleton tournament; Lee at La Porte tournament, TBAGCM at Pleasanton tournament, TBATuesday, Jan. 10Boys Basketball - Crosby at Lee, 7*; GCM at Sterling, 7; Kountze at Anahuac, 7:30*; PN-G at BH, 7* (Nederland at PAM); BCA at Family Christian, 7:30;Girls Basketball - Lee at Crosby, 7*; Sterling at GCM, 7; Kountze at Anahuac, 6*; BH at PN-G, 7*; Dayton at Nacogdoches, 7*; BCA at Family Christian, 6 