Barbers Hill boys win pair at LCM hoops
Bryce Smith scored 22 points Thursday as Barbers Hill defeated Little Cypress-Mauriceville 61-50 at the LCM tournament.
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 7:37 pm
Peyton Whittington and Caleb Knight scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, as the Eagles stayed perfect with a 62-44 win over Bridge City.
Against LCM, the tourney host, high scorer was LCM’s Ben Elliott with 27 points.
Jaden Williams added 13 points for Barbers Hill and teammate Aidan Williams had 11 as the Eagles had three double-digit scorers against LCM.
Sterling wins two in Franklin tourney
After squeaking past Navasota 56-55 Tuesday behind 14 points from Dre Charlot, the Rangers boys basketball team scored a 70-47 win over Waskom at the Franklin tournament.
Johnny Daniels scored 12 points against Navasota and Bryson Elmore had 11.
Against Waskom, Daniels led his team with 15 points, Elmore scored 11 again and Deshawn Broussard scored 10.
The Rangers fell twice in Wednesday action, losing to their host, Franklin, 58-50, despite 12 points from Charlot, nine from Elmore and eight by Jacob Hernandez.
Earlier Wednesday, Corpus Christi London outscored Sterling’s boys 66-49.
Deshawn Broussard topped RSS scorers with 10 points, followed by Matthew Grigsby with nine, Daniels with eight points and Elmore with eight points.
Thursday, Sterling was on the wrong side of a 57-48 decision against Poth. Broussard scored 12 for the Rangers and both Elmore and Charlot added nine points.
Lady Rangers rally for 5-3 soccer win
The Sterling girls soccer team shook off an early goal by Clear Brook to rally for a 5-3 win over the Wolverines in non-district action Thursday.
The Lady Rangers took advantage of two goals and an assist by freshman Savannah Mata, a scoring header by Mikaela Basquez and solo goals by juniors Katy Ibarra and Samara Huerta.
The day before, the Sterling girls downed Galena Park 4-0, behind two goals from Mata and junior Samara Huerta and sophomore Jaylee Anderson added a goal.
