With Christmas falling on a weekend this year, some local churches have decided to hold special services instead of canceling them.
A list of churches having Christmas Eve or Christmas Day services have been compiled, but it still might be a good idea to check with your local church to see if they are doing anything this weekend, even if it is an online service.
Here is a list of churches and their Christmas services:
The church will also host a special in-person-only service at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Cedar Bayou Baptist Church
3116 N. Alexander Dr., Baytown, 281-422-9200
The church is holding a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5:30 p.m.
Memorial Baptist Church
600 W. Sterling, Baytown, 281-427-1725
The church is having a Christmas Eve service at 3 p.m. at its North Campus and at 5 p.m. at its Sterling Campus. The North Campus is at 14120 TX-146, Mont Belvieu. The Sterling Campus is located at 600 W. Sterling, Baytown.
On Christmas Day, the North Campus will have service from 10 to 10:30 a.m., and the Sterling Campus will have service from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Life Groups and Sunday School classes will not meet.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
800 W. Baker Road, Baytown, 281-837-8180
The church will hold a Christmas Eve mass at 4 p.m., again at 6 p.m. and then hold a midnight mass service.
The church will also hold mass on Christmas day at 8:30 a.m. and at 11:15 a.m.
First Christian Church
201 Forrest Ave., 281-427-4363
The church is having a candlelight service at 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve. They will also have a church service at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day.
First Church
3105 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, 281-422-7201
Online worship only on Christmas Day at 10 a.m.
The Fellowship at Northside Baptist
300 Cedar Bayou Road, Baytown, 281-422-9943
The church has a Christmas Eve service at 9 p.m. with singing and a puppet show. On Christmas Day, they will have a Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and a church service at 10:45 a.m.
Hillside Church
12319 N Hwy 146, Mont Belvieu, 281-576-2259
The church is holding a Christmas Day service at 10:45 a.m.
Redeemer Lutheran Church
1200 East Lobit, Baytown, TX 77520 , 281-422-2207
The church is having a Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The church will host a regular service on Christmas Day at 10 a.m.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church ELCA
712 Schilling Ave., Baytown, 281-422-9333
The church is holding a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. They will have a Christmas Day worship service at 10:30 a.m.
Cedar Bayou Grace Methodist Church
3700 North Highway 146, Baytown, 281-427-4754
The church will have its “Get wrapped up in Jesus this Christmas” services on Christmas Eve.
They will have a Family Experience service at 3 p.m. and a traditional service at 5 p.m.
St. Mark’s Methodist
3811 North Main St., Baytown, 281-427-7335
The church will hold a refuge service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They will then hold a traditional service the same day at 7 p.m.
On Christmas Day, the church will have one combined service at 10 a.m.
