Updated: May 31, 2023 @ 5:55 pm
After an eventful season that saw area teams Barbers Hill, Crosby and Goose Creek Memorial reach the playoffs, the 17-5A All-District baseball teams have been announced.
Earning Distinguished Honors were:
District MVP: Sean Bazmore (Crosby)
Newcomer of the Year: Kooper Benoit (Port Neches-Groves)
Offensive Player of the Year: Carson Garrett (Barbers Hill)
Pitcher of the Year: Briley Van (Barbers Hill)
Defensive Player of the Year: Gage Kimble (Barbers Hill)
Coach of the Year: David Denny (Barbers Hill)
First Team All-District
Pitchers: Kade Eudy (Crosby), Colin Schmadl (Barbers Hill), Keith Kennemer (Crosby), Samuel Ibarra (GCM) and Noah Kendrick (Nederland)
Outfielders: Cristian O’Connor (Sterling), McKade Massengale (Barbers Hill), Karson Larkin (Crosby), Outfielder: Ayden Sunday (Nederland) and Cole Crippen (PNG)
Infielders
Catcher: Jeziel Serrano (Nederland)
First Base: Omar Martinez (PNG)
Second Base: Sean Gardiner (PNG)
Third Base: Jace Martinez (Barbers Hill)
Shortstop: Gage Driskell (Nederland)
Designated Hitter
Mason Beresford (Nederland)
Utility Player
Clayten Mixon (Sterling)
Second Team All-District
Pitchers: Diego Gonzalez (Sterling), Aaron Martinez (Crosby), Micah Early (GCM), AJ Garcia (Lee) and Ayden Mooring (Barbers Hill)
Outfielders: Jacob Mooney (GCM), Camron Cantu (GCM), Bryce Ray (Nederland), Reid Richard (PNG), Austin Marlin (Barbers Hill) and Nathan Holder (Crosby)
Infielders
Catcher: Andrew Perez (GCM)
First Base: Audel Abrego (GCM)
Second Base: Abraham Greene (GCM)
Third Base: Fabian Torres (GCM)
Shortstop: Cooper Lucas (Barbers Hill)
Designated Hitter: Isa Cuevas (Lee)
Honorable Mention: Luis Fuenmayor and Cliff Gammel (Sterling)
