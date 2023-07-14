The Texas Girls Coaches Association’s All-Star teams were well represented by local high school athletes in Arlington.
TGCA selected athletes to participate on the Blue and Red Teams in various sports. The Blue team consisted of players from the Bryan-College Station, Houston, Austin and San Antonio areas and Valley region. The Red teams were represented by northern regions of the state, including Dallas-Fort Worth and East Texas.
Barbers Hill had three student-athletes competing during the All-Star games last Wednesday, including Peyton Fadal (volleyball), Brookelyn Livenac (softball) and Katie Peck (cross country). Crosby High School standout Emori LaSalle (basketball) also shined in the spotlight during the competitions.
Fadal, who was 17-5A’s Co-District MVP, has been one of the leaders of the Eagles volleyball team at the setter position that won the district title and went 40-7 before falling in the quarterfinals last year.
As she returns for her senior year, Fadal is looking to build on last year’s success where she had 1,080 assists, 293 digs and 144 kills. She is also an early commit to Houston Christian University where she plans to join the Huskies after high school graduation.
Livenac was the starting left fielder for Barbers Hill and will be a four-year letterman as she begins her senior year. In the spring, opposing pitchers found it to be a challenge facing Livanec, as she had a batting average hovering around .360 during the Eagles deep run in the postseason that saw the Eagles end the season with a 39-6 overall record and clinching the district title with a 14-0 record.
On the cross-country circuit, Peck earned 17-5A First Team All-District honors. She was one of the leaders that led the girls team to gold medals and a trip to the regional meet in 2022.
Crosby’s LaSalle will be one of the leaders returning to the basketball court this season. The senior was a key part of the Lady Cougars success as they were second in district with an 11-3 record and advanced to the bi-district round of the playoffs.
LaSalle was accurate shooting from the field with an 11.3 points per game average. She had four games where she scored 20 points or more, including two 24-point games against district rivals Nederland and Port Neches-Groves.
