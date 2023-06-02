The balance of excelling in academics and athletics requires a lot of dedication and obviously hard work.
As a result of that commitment in the classroom and their chosen sport, several area student athletes have been named to the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Academic All-State teams.
The THSCA received nominations that recognize high school athletes who excel in grade point average, class rank and ACT/SAT scores. The honors are announced during the fall and spring of the school year.
Students who received THSCA honors, listed by their respective spring sports include:
Baseball
Jathan Sherman, first team, Anahuac
Bryson Campbell, second team, Anahuac
Chase Edmonds, second team, Anahuac
Jake Privite, second team, Anahuac
Ryan Dagley, Elite honors, Barbers Hill
Colin Schmadl, first team, Barbers Hill
Gage Kimble, honorable mention, Barbers Hill
Cartyr Roach, honorable mention, Crosby
Jovanni Saenz, honorable mention, Crosby
Kade Wrobleski, honorable mention, Crosby
Landon Parker, honorable mention, Crosby
Hayden Campbell, second team, Dayton
Holden Campbell, second team, Dayton
Softball
Becca DeHoyos, first team, Anahuac
Kylee Fugere, second team, Anahuac
Reagan Duty, second team, Barbers Hill
Sophie Naivar, honorable mention, Barbers Hill
Soriah Montemayor, second team, Sterling
Kylie Palma, second team, Sterling
Evelyn Arellano, second team, Sterling
Boys Track
Brock Glasscock, first team, Sterling
Juan Hernandez, first team, Sterling
Moses Ridley, honorable mention, Goose Creek Memorial
Caleb Perry, honorable mention, Goose Creek Memorial
Girls Track
Katelyn Payton, second team, Dayton
Maiyah Phoummarath, Dayton
O’Nyia Barnes, honorable mention, Goose Creek Memorial
