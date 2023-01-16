2022 JDRF Gala

JDRF Junior Ambassadors Laney-Grace Caylor and Kaitlyn Mica, Nestor Argueta of Royal Sonesta and Laurie Terry, president of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Baytown Chapter at the 2022 JDRF Gala.

Kaitlyn was treated to a birthday cake for her eighth birthday while the audience sang her ‘Happy Birthday.’

 Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes

The Junior Diabetes Research Foundation local chapter is excited about the upcoming gala to be held Saturday, Jan. 21 at Royal Sonesta, 2222 W. Loop South in Houston.

A reception will be held from 6-7 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. The “Walk the Red Carpet” Hollywood themed event concludes at midnight.

