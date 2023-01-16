JDRF Junior Ambassadors Laney-Grace Caylor and Kaitlyn Mica, Nestor Argueta of Royal Sonesta and Laurie Terry, president of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Baytown Chapter at the 2022 JDRF Gala.
Kaitlyn was treated to a birthday cake for her eighth birthday while the audience sang her ‘Happy Birthday.’
The Junior Diabetes Research Foundation local chapter is excited about the upcoming gala to be held Saturday, Jan. 21 at Royal Sonesta, 2222 W. Loop South in Houston.
A reception will be held from 6-7 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. The “Walk the Red Carpet” Hollywood themed event concludes at midnight.
There will be a live auction and silent auction.
Live auction packages include:
• Napa Valley Rail and SkyWine Train, Hot Air Balloon Ride, Wine Tasting, Meritage Resort and Spa three-Night Stay for two: The experience includes a three-night stay at Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, Wine Tasting for two at Jessup Cellars in Youtville, Napa Valley, three-hour gourmet lunch for two on the Napa Valley Wine Train, a hot air balloon ride for two over Napa Valley and Winspire booking and concierge service.
• Beachfront Barbados for four, the Jewel of the Caribbean: Four guests will enjoy five nights and six days in beautiful St. James Barbados at an enchanting two-bedroom beachfront resi-dence that overlooks verdant gardens and wonderful views of the Caribbean Sea, personal chef service (two meals per day).
• All inclusive Montana for two, The Last Best Place: “No matter the season, Montana is the playground. Adventure awaits. Life begins when you step out of the ordinary and step into the breathtaking. Sweeping plains and mountain ranges. Genuine history and honest cowboy grit. Nature and wildlife so close your pulse will race. Now imagine combining the very best of a hunting lodge, a dude ranch, fly fishing retreat and a ski resort, all in one place. Five-star ser-vices and rustic simplicity.
• Triple C Ranch two-night all inclusive guided quail hunt, six hunters: Two-night, all inclusive stay, two hunts, private chef, open bar, fully equipped exercise room/sauna, skeet range, bass tank.
• Hill Country Retreat, Wedding Oak Winery, Dinner for six at Pecan House Grill, 2-night stay with three hotel rooms at historic Dofflemyer Boutique Hotel
• BBQ on the Bayou for up to 25 catered by Meat Haven
The 2023 JDRF gala will honor Laurie Terry and Dr. Greg Terry. The event will also be dedicated in memory of Darrell Lamb, a Type 1 diabetic, who recently died. He was very involved in the organization and community.
Sponsorships are still available. Call Laurie Terry at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, 281-420-8459, or email: LATerry@houstonmethodist.org for tickets and information on sponsorships.
For more information on the research of JDRF, visit jdrf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.