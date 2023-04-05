Our visit to the John D. George Agriscience Center marked the first time I ever saw hashbrowns locked up -- and for good reason. Hash Brown, the Hampshire lamb seemingly aware of his status as food, is notoriously feisty; but Ashlynn McMakin, president of Stuart Career Tech High School’s Future Farmers of America, and our tour guide, has been gradually winning her animal over, spending up to eight hours daily in the barn with him and other livestock with breakfast-themed names.
And Ashlynn is not the only one. Many students, including those from Robert E. Lee, Ross Sterling, Goose Creek Memorial, IMPACT Early College High School and Stuart Career Tech High School, consider the Agriscience Center a second home. They wake up early and arrive home late, devoting a significant chunk of their out-of-school hours to preparing lambs, goats, pigs and cattle for competition.
The Center contains a dirt arena to prepare the animals for walking in competition, but otherwise separates them into a pig barn, a lamb and goat barn, and a cattle barn to prevent the spread of disease, heightened by temperature changes. The Ag Barn’s students have competed in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the Dallas State Fair, and shows in San Antonio and Fort Worth. This year has provided Ashlynn, a junior at Stuart Career Tech, with an opportunity to attend several jackpot shows, which have taught her a lot about the intricacies of caring for her animals. “You go and you get feedback, but they never sell at a jackpot. But if you make it,” she said, “you make it big.” At local competitions, such as the Baytown Youth Fair, lambs can go from $3,000 to $5,000, while top steer will sell from between $10,000 and $15,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.