Our visit to the John D. George Agriscience Center marked the first time I ever saw hashbrowns locked up -- and for good reason. Hash Brown, the Hampshire lamb seemingly aware of his status as food, is notoriously feisty; but Ashlynn McMakin, president of Stuart Career Tech High School’s Future Farmers of America, and our tour guide, has been gradually winning her animal over, spending up to eight hours daily in the barn with him and other livestock with breakfast-themed names.

And Ashlynn is not the only one. Many students, including those from Robert E. Lee, Ross Sterling, Goose Creek Memorial, IMPACT Early College High School and Stuart Career Tech High School, consider the Agriscience Center a second home. They wake up early and arrive home late, devoting a significant chunk of their out-of-school hours to preparing lambs, goats, pigs and cattle for competition.

Hash Brown

Stuart Career Tech student Ashlynn McMakin introduces her lamb Hash Brown to visitors at Goose Creek CISD's John D. George Agriscience Center in Baytown.
Q and A

Ashlynn McMakin answers questions for Dariia Chugueva, right, as Kenneth Rogers, lead ag science teacher for the school district, looks on.

