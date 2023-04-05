Our visit to the John D. George Agriscience Center marked the first time I ever saw hashbrowns locked up -- and for good reason. Hash Brown, the Hampshire lamb seemingly aware of his status as food, is notoriously feisty; but Ashlynn McMakin, president of Stuart Career Tech High School’s Future Farmers of America, and our tour guide, has been gradually winning her animal over, spending up to eight hours daily in the barn with him and other livestock with breakfast-themed names.
And Ashlynn is not the only one. Many students, including those from Robert E. Lee, Ross Sterling, Goose Creek Memorial, IMPACT Early College High School and Stuart Career Tech High School, consider the Agriscience Center a second home. They wake up early and arrive home late, devoting a significant chunk of their out-of-school hours to preparing lambs, goats, pigs and cattle for competition.
The Center contains a dirt arena to prepare the animals for walking in competition, but otherwise separates them into a pig barn, a lamb and goat barn, and a cattle barn to prevent the spread of disease, heightened by temperature changes. The Ag Barn’s students have competed in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the Dallas State Fair, and shows in San Antonio and Fort Worth. This year has provided Ashlynn, a junior at Stuart Career Tech, with an opportunity to attend several jackpot shows, which have taught her a lot about the intricacies of caring for her animals. “You go and you get feedback, but they never sell at a jackpot. But if you make it,” she said, “you make it big.” At local competitions, such as the Baytown Youth Fair, lambs can go from $3,000 to $5,000, while top steer will sell from between $10,000 and $15,000. Students can apply for scholarships at some shows, such as the Houston Rodeo.
After leading us to the pig barn, Ashlynn explained the gradually increasing popularity of pig-raising in Goose Creek CISD. “They definitely are growing in number,” (both in terms of population and weight, as they must reach at least 210 pounds to be eligible for shows). They drink from automatic water feeders, which they activate on their own. “It’s kind of in their DNA to touch stuff,” Ashlynn told us, so they can’t exactly be trusted with buckets of water, the clumsy fellows.
Lambs must weigh at least 100 pounds before they can register for a competition, while goats must only pack on 50. As Ashlynn elaborated on what she owes to the animals, we noticed Hash Brown lined up for a bath in the barn’s corner. “It’s really hard not to get attached to these animals because we’re out here, every day, for months and months on end. […] Everyone says not to name them, but I always name them,” she explained.
The steer barn is lined with dozens of fans, as cows’ internal temperatures rest at roughly 30 degrees higher than ours, so they are often overheated, and enjoy freezes. This year, the Center’s steer barn is completely full. “They’re really big sweethearts,” Ashlynn told us, as she fed Flap Jack, a particularly stubborn cow, “and really lazy.” He weighs 1,375 pounds. The steers housed next to each other have a habit of forming deep bonds. Two in particular “love each other so much,” said Ashlynn.
Ashlynn has learned a lot about responsibility from the Ag Barn, highlighting students’ obligation to keep the animals “happy and healthy.” “If you don’t go to volleyball practice, it’s going to be okay, but if you don’t come feed your lamb, he’s not going to be okay,” she continued.
Ashlynn became involved in agriculture because she has “never been one to back down from a challenge” -- and her first year was exactly that, a challenge. “I had a very ornery lamb. He didn’t want to go where I wanted to go. He didn’t want to set up where I wanted to set up. But making it in our auction at the end inspired me to know that I can do hard things. If I can do this, I can do it again.” Looking back, she sees the activity as something that has pushed her past her limits and shown her how much she can grow as a person.
“This is something I can make my name in,” said Ashlynn.
After the tour, Ashlynn and Ag Barn Manager Kenneth Rogers led us to a quail enclosure, where several students were waiting. A nearby student explained that the group incubates two types of eggs -- off-white and jumbo brown. It is often difficult to tell the male and female birds apart.
Other quail-raising students discussed learning structure and self-sufficiency.
Rogers has worked in the district for over two decades. He seeks to organize the barn to “mimic a small farm,” even constructing a vineyard. His first full group of students began in the fall of 2019 but could not finish the school year because of the pandemic shutdown.
Rogers centers the practical lessons of raising animals, focusing on real-life farming, especially for economically disadvantaged students. He learned much from his mentor, fellow cattle raiser and namesake of the facility, John D. George.
Rogers recently hosted a wildly popular event for second graders and hopes to hold more. He worries that consumers are losing touch with the origins of their food, remarking that, “many have never seen a lamb or a goat or anything else. […] We’re getting kids in ninth grade who think bacon just comes from the grocery store. […] Milk just comes from a jug. We want to try to change that perception and tell them that it’s a lot different than that.”
The Agriscience Center provides resources for students to gain real-world experience with livestock when raising animals would have otherwise remained a distant dream. Its staff teaches young people valuable skills and grants them a hands-on glimpse into the work it takes to put food on tables. Baytown is lucky to have this educational center within Goose Creek CISD.
Dariia Chugueva is a 14-year-old, ninth-grade student at The Awty International School in Houston. Her class assignment was to pick a career and find a one-week internship. The Baytown Sun was happy to have her join the staff March 27-31.
