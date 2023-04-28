Angleton head softball coach Cindy Rubio’s motto to her players is to start the fight, stay in it and finish the fight.
The Ladycats did all those in Thursday’s homefield playoff opener.
Riley Davila took the seventh pitch of her at-bat in the bottom of the seventh inning and smacked the ball back up the middle, scoring Ary Cruz from third base for the game-winning run in a 2-1 victory to take Game 1 of a Class 5A-Region 3 bi-district round series against Barbers Hill.
It was the first loss by the No. 1-state ranked 32-3 Eagles since March 3.
The opener against familiar postseason foes saw Angleton score first in the bottom of the third inning and it looked to be on its way to a 1-0 win when the Eagles sneaked in a run in the top of the seventh to tie the game.
However, heads-up base running by Cruz got her to third base in the home half, and Davila came up with the clutch hit at the right moment to send everyone in purple home happy.
Game 2 was scheduled for Friday at Barbers Hill High School, and Game 3, if needed, will be at noon Saturday at Deer Park.
“It’s huge for us,” Rubio said about winning at home. “About midway through the game, one of the girls said, ‘Stay in the fight, stay in the fight,’ and I always tell them to start the fight, stay in the fight and finish the fight, and we’ve got to go do it again tomorrow.
“It will be tough over there, and I imagine that they will have a bigger crowd over there, and hopefully, ours will be able to get over there, too.”
Cruz drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the seventh inning and advanced to second on a slow roller to second baseman Regan Duty, who went to first for the second out.
With Davila at the plate, catcher Peyton Helmly held pitcher Hailey Nutter’s two-strike pitch a little longer for the umpire — who called the pitch a ball to the chagrin of many Eagles fans. With everyone frozen on the diamond, Cruz took off for third without a throw from Helmly. After a foul ball and a lengthy Barbers Hill meeting in the circle, Nutter delivered the pitch to Davila, who sailed it into center field to score Cruz.
“We kind of talked about watching everything that they do and making sure that we are heads up all of the time,” Rubio said. “We had a little chat up here, and she said that they weren’t paying close enough attention, so she had gotten a big leadoff, and it was wide open. She said, ‘I just saw it and went.’
“That’s how they are, they are trying to get every chance that they can take, and they did a good job with that tonight.”
Angleton scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the third inning when Rylee Church’s hit to right field scored Davila from third.
Once the Ladycats had the lead, Church was cruising until Barbers Hill knotted the game at 1 in the top of the seventh.
Church got Helmly to fly out on the second pitch of the top of the seventh inning but walked Duty on four pitches.
Courtesy runner Ashlynn Cooper stole second and advanced to third with the ball getting away from shortstop Mayson Garrett. Kamryn Bishop’s slow roller allowed Cooper to beat out Alyssa Orozco’s throw home to tie the game.
Church got Breanna Norman to fly out in the next at-bat. Harper Gonzalez singled, but Church stranded her with Lily Soliz’s unassisted putout at third base.
Church went the distance in the win. She scattered three hits and walked two on 81 pitches, 51 for strikes.
Nutter also pitched solid in the loss. She went 6 2/3 innings, allowed two runs on six hits and struck out six on 125 pitches, just 74 for strikes, as the Ladycat batters made her work into deep counts.
The bi-district series is the third postseason meeting between the two in the last four seasons, excluding 2020, and Thursday’s victory was Angleton’s first win against Barbers Hill since 2019 en route to a state championship for the Ladycats.
