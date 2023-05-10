The third time at state could be the charm for Barbers Hill’s Kaci Andrus.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 8:49 pm
The third time at state could be the charm for Barbers Hill’s Kaci Andrus.
Andrus will compete in the high jump and the pole vault on Friday morning at the University Scholastic League’s Class 5A State Track and Field Championships.
This year marks the third year in a row that Andrus will look to capture gold in the pole vault and her second to compete for the title in the high jump.
“I’m ready,” said Andrus, who will attend Arkansas State University this fall. “I’m feeling very confident, but competition (at state) is always tough. This will be my last time to compete at the high school level, so I am going to have fun and enjoy the moment.”
In 2022, Andrus placed third in the 5A girls high jump and fourth in the pole vault competition. She was also named one of the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-stars.
“Kaci definitely puts in the work,” Barbers Hill girls track coach Stacy Tucker said. “She’s out here every day, practicing her technique and working to improve. It’s what has made her one of the top competitors in the state.”
Andrus qualified for state by finishing first in the high jump at regionals and earning a wild card berth in the pole vault.
In addition, Andrus was invited to compete in the pole vault competition at the Texas Relays in Austin.
“That was an honor to be able to compete against some elite competition,” she said. “It was good preparation for the road ahead.”
Andrus will compete at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the University of Texas at Austin campus.
