Kaci Andrus high jump

Barbers Hill’s Kaci Andrus hopes to sweep the high jump and pole vault competitions and the state meet in Austin on Friday.

 Barbers Hill ISD photo

The third time at state could be the charm for Barbers Hill’s Kaci Andrus.

Andrus will compete in the high jump and the pole vault on Friday morning at the University Scholastic League’s Class 5A State Track and Field Championships. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.