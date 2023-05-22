All the beauty without all the driving

This lovely exhibit of Texas Wildflowers was just east of Baytown, off I-10 on FM563 north. The landowners do a marvelous job of keeping that area naturalized with Bluebonnets (Lupinus texensis), Indian Paintbrush (Castilleja) and other wildflowers.
One of my favorite wildflowers has to be the Mexican Hat (Ratibida columnifera). The yellow ones seem to be more prolific than their red cousins, but both are very common and can be found around town and along our roadways. I even have some growing in my flower beds.
The Indian Paintbrush (Castillejas) had an outstanding year. They stretched for miles along I-10 near Baytown, brightening the route with their cheerful orange blooms.
The Pink Oxalis (Oxalis articulata) is a special, old fashioned plant that has made itself right at home in some of my flower beds. Some mistake it for Clover because of the shape of its leaves.
Clover (Trifolium repens),pictured at right,can be found all around the area on roadsides and fields. And yes, you can find some four-leafed ones on occasion.
The Prairie Fleabane (Erigeron strigosus) is in the Aster family. Even though they are small, they sure pack a punch when it comes to cuteness.
Along some of our roadways,
you’ll notice plenty of patches of
Tickseed(Coreopsis).
You’ll also spot an occasional Thistle (Asteraceae), that in contrast to its prickly leaves, has the most beautiful blooms.
These white and pink cuties that were spotted right here in Baytown are Oenothera pallida, better known in these parts as Buttercups or Evening Primrose.
The Master Naturalist exhibit, at right, is at the Liberty post office. Among other flowers, they have these Indian Blankets (Gaillardia pulchella) and Black-eyed Susans (Rudbeckia hirta).
The Master Naturalist exhibit, at right, is at the Liberty post office. Among other flowers, they have these Indian Blankets (Gaillardia pulchella) and Black-eyed Susans (Rudbeckia hirta).
No wildflower feature would be complete without having the Texas State Flower, Bluebonnets,included.
Some folks think you have to drive hours to see Bluebonnets, but there were splendid stands of them in our area, like these east of Baytown on FM563 north.
Flowers? Healthy? Of course they are! It is said that a happy person is a healthy person. And seeing bright, cheerful blooms does wonders for my soul and mental well-being. Especially wildflowers. There’s just something about the way Mother Nature perfectly paints the landscape with them.
I try to take various routes when out running around so I can see what’s blooming where, but haven’t had the inclination to drive for hours just to see wildflowers. Why, when you can see some of the same varieties in our own backyards? Literally in some cases, because flower-folks, like me, will even plant wildflowers in our home gardens and yards.
My commute to work takes me along some back roads down to Interstate 10. And along both, a variety of wildflowers can be seen. And that makes me even happier knowing that I didn’t waste time, or gas, to catch a glimpse of these beauties in all their glory.
You can also spot wildflowers growing in and around town where nice folks don’t mow them down until after they have put on their show and have gone to seed.
By now, most of the popular wildflowers like Indian Paintbrush and Bluebonnets are done for the year. But don’t worry, there’s still plenty of other flowers like Mexican Hats and Coreopsis showing up in carpets of gold and yellow. Soon, the summer and fall ones, like Black-eyed Susans and Sunflowers will be making their appearances.
An even more important, and less personal, reason to highlight wildflowers in a health edition is to bring awareness to the valuable role they play in our health and the health of our planet.
The flowers provide the nectar and pollen that are essential to the life of pollinators like bees, moths and butterflies which are crucial to the successful production of fruit and vegetable crops. They also aide in the regeneration of other flowers, grasses, trees and plants that provide us with oxygen through photosynthesis.
The bees, who would cease to exist if there were no flowers, return the favor for their food by providing us with honey that has many health benefits. Did you know it takes two million flower visits to make a pound of honey?
The wildflower meadows help filter storm water and build up the soil while preventing erosion and provide nesting sites, shelter and food for insects and small animals.
Did you know there are over 5,000 species of wildflowers in Texas? So, the next time you see even a small patch of these treasures, give them a nod of thanks for the important work they are doing to make, and keep, us healthy. And happy.
