All GCCISD after-school activities cancelled Jan. 24 Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago

All GCCISD after-school activities for this afternoon, January 24th, are cancelled. Additionally, all high school athletic games have been rescheduled for Wednesday, January 25.
