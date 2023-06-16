M. G. “Whit” Whitcomb

 M. G. “Whit” Whitcomb

By Glenn Whitcomb, Jr.

My father didn’t make a lot of money. He wasn’t “charismatic” or a mover and shaker. On the other hand, he was a steady, honest and loving family man He was not overly critical or the least bit abusive–Mother handled most of the discipline of us children. Dad’s influence was mainly by example.

alton Donatto

Alton “Bay” Donatto
DisneyIvy

The Goff and Kramer Family
mark and dad

Mark Kramer and Dad
Sid Rogers and Dave Rogers

Sid Rogers, left, and Dave Rogers enjoyed a Southlake Carroll playoff game on the campus of Southern Methodist University, Sid’s alma mater and home of the Mustangs statue.
Sid Rogers

Sid Rogers couldn’t fit in his 70-year-old Navy uniform, but he did his best for Dallas’ 11-11-11 Veteran’s Day parade and luncheon. The drill team member was part of the greeting committee.
CharlesHurst

Charles Hurst

