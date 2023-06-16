By Glenn Whitcomb, Jr.
My father didn’t make a lot of money. He wasn’t “charismatic” or a mover and shaker. On the other hand, he was a steady, honest and loving family man He was not overly critical or the least bit abusive–Mother handled most of the discipline of us children. Dad’s influence was mainly by example.
Two things about him most important to me were his spending time with me, and showing me he was proud of me.
From the time I was 12, he would take me fishing, first in the lake by our house then on camping/fishing trips. Sometimes I would go along with him and an adult male friend of his. It made me feel like “one of the boys.” (Or men!
When I was a little older, he’d take me with him to work. He was an inspector (later supervisor) of citrus and vegetables, so we visited “packing houses” where he would introduce me around. I came to realize he was proud of me! these things gave me the example of how to be a husband and father, and the self-confidence to tackle education and employment. I love you, Dad!
Alton “Bay” Donatto
By Cheryl Donatto
I was definitely a “Daddy’s Little Girl.” Not that he didn’t adore my big sister – he just spoiled me rotten – just ask any of my four brothers and they will tell you it’s so very true.
If my dad wasn’t working at his job as a carpenter for Brown & Root or a side job, he was busy helping family or friends build or fix their homes. Any spare time was spent fishing in Anahuac Bay. When I was little, I thought that’s why his nickname was “Bay” (found out years later, it was because he was the baby boy of his family).
Some of my favorite childhood memories are of the times I got to go fishing/shrimping with him. And then back home to clean and cook our catch. I’d happily help clean the fish because it meant I got to spend more time with him.
There were a few times I actually was allowed to go to a job with him. You see, I wanted to be a carpenter just like him. My job was usually to fetch tools or sit on a board while he cut it. To me, it was the best training any little girl aspiring to be like her dad could get.
I never did get to be a carpenter, but I am pretty handy with tools. And any time I eat fried fish or shrimp… REALLY good fried fish or shrimp… I think of him and the precious time we got to spend together.
The Apple Doesn’t fall too far from the tree
By Ivy Kramer
Two men in my life have always pushed me to strive to do my best and believe in myself even if I didn’t believe it at the time.
The first man who inspired me is my grandfather or Grandad as I use to call him, John Goff. My grandad always put an emphasis on education, kindness, and humor.
School work didn’t stop even when elementary school was over my grandad would make sure I did my homework but created lessons of his own.
These lessons he created helped me memorize my vocabulary and math even though I could complete my times tables faster than him.
My grandad’s kindness extended to my cousin Zach and I when we had fights. He always broke up our tiffs and reminded us that even though we didn’t like each other, we always needed to love each other.
The second man who inspires me is my dad, Mark Kramer, who people may know as the sports editor for The Baytown Sun.
He has encouraged me to do what I love, work hard, and have fun while doing it.
When my dad walks in a room, just like my grandfather, everyone knows him either for his kindness or his humor.
My dad encouraged me to push through my education at San Jacinto College and when I transferred to Sam Houston State University, he was my cheerleader until I graduated.
Working at The Sun along with my dad has helped me realize that you need to treat people with kindness and be open to change.
If it weren’t for my grandad and my dad, I wouldn’t be the hard working, kind, and funny person I am today.
By Mark Kramer
The greatest man I have ever known that has made an impact on my life was my father Chuck Kramer, more commonly known as “Spud” by his friends.
Dad taught me and my three sisters the value of hard work. Every Sunday, the first task was to dust and vacuum our bedrooms and other assigned areas of the house. After everything and that Lemon Pledge shine and smell, it was time to go outside and grab a bucket and help wash the cars.
When all of us turned 16 and had our own vehicles, the whole car washing routine was down to an art…and still part of the Sunday schedule.
One funny side note, when my nephew Lee was 3, he decided he was going to help with the cars. I stepped away for a second and hear this yell of “oh (expletive) that’s cold!”
I turned around and there’s Lee with hose in hand and a wide grin when he said… “I shot Popee in the butt.”
Dad couldn’t help but chuckle, wet butt and all.
My parents moved to Baytown in 1961 when my dad took a job at Ethyl Corporation, where he spent close to 40 years until his retirement in 1998. Dad worked his way up in the Maintenance Department and spent his last 15 years at the plant as head of the division as Maintenance Superintendent.
As a “hobby,” dad helped his good friend Neal Dickens out by selling cars part-time at his dealership on 146. It was also the place I had my first summer job as a teen doing what else…washing cars! I was an expert at that point.
Dad was also the biggest supporter of his brother, my Uncle Ronnie (aka: Lee head football coach Ron Kramer). We would all be at the Friday games, then get together on Sunday’s growing up.
Dad was also there during the hard times, especially when Uncle Ronnie gave Alzheimer’s one hell of a battle into the fourth quarter.
I am the man I am today because of my dad. Happy Heavenly Father’s Day, Dad.
‘Sid Rogers, a hidden treasure’
By Dave Rogers
Sid Rogers was a hidden treasure, a good bit of whom I never got to know until my mother passed away and I spent the last year and a half of his life living with him.
I learned that he hustled pool at age 12 and when you’re 14 and the eldest son in a family of 10 during the Great Depression, you can hitchhike from Sherman, Texas to Los Angeles, take a day or two to look around, then return home before your parents notice you’re gone.
With more kids than they could feed or care for, my dad’s parents were always farming one or more of them out to a grandparent or uncle or aunt.
They just figured he was visiting one of them.
They agreed to fudge his birth certificate so he could join the Navy at age 16 and send his pay home to the family.
I was with Dad at a veteran’s dinner when he started telling about when he met Eleanor Roosevelt and toured the White House. I was in my 50s and had never heard that story.
It turned out to be true, though. The FDR library emailed the proof. Dad was full of surprises in his old age.
Mr. Jack-of-all-trades
By Kendrick Hurst
Mr. Jack-of-all-trades can do it all. Even though it may seem like he is always arrogant, that’s not always the case. Mr. Jack-of-all-trades can do it all. If you want yard work done, it's done.
If you want to do carpentry work, it's done. If you want to do house remodeling, it's done. If you want a word from the Bible, it's done.
If your car has a flat tire or needs fixing, it's done. If you want to know how to run a business, it's done. If you want to have horses and race them, that’s done.
The list goes on and on, and words can’t describe how much Mr. Jack-of-all-trades means to his family and the people associated with him. It’s nothing he can’t do, and it’s never a dull moment as you will always seem to learn something from him about education and life in general.
As Mr. Jack-of-all-trades once said, gray hair doesn’t result from old age or stress but rather from the wisdom they have gained through living their lives and seeing different things, which people of all ages can listen to and learn from.
Lord behold, Mr. Jack-of-all-trades has reached that stage and has never looked better. Everything you do has made me everything I am today, and life is good. Hey, pops, Happy Father’s Day!
