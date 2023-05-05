All-District 17-5A track team Baytown Sun Staff Report May 5, 2023 May 5, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sun Staff Report After a busy track and field season, the District 17-5A boys all-district teams have been announced. District Co-MVPsBrock Glasscock - SterlingJadon Rodriguez - Barbers Hill Jayden Thrower - Barbers Hill Sprint MVPJeremiah Baptiste – Crosby Distance MVPJuan Hernandez – Sterling Field MVPKe'Andre Jones – Port Arthur Memorial Newcomer of the YearGavin Cortez – Sterling All-District Selections:First teamLandon Smith – Barbers HillCyler Williams – Barbers HillCaden Bowie – Port Arthur MemorialWilliam Raymond – Barbers HillJansen Ware – Port Neches-GrovesLukas Nowlin – Barbers HillSamaj Pierre – Port Arthur MemorialCaleb Perry – Goose Creek MemorialCaleb Smith – SterlingTrejon Crump – Goose Creek Memorial Second teamTanner Moser – Barbers HillAmanta Martin – Port Arthur MemorialMiguel Montemayor – SterlingTy Lovas – CrosbyChristopher Harris – SterlingO'Rian Bell – SterlingDylan Loesch – Barbers HillDenver Carr – Barbers HillDavon Illes – Port Arthur MemorialHayden Cannon – Barbers HillCoen Pagan – Barbers HillJaden Clark - Sterling Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 