The Sterling boys and girls tennis team recently won the District 17-5A Championship. Pictured top row from left are Edward Villarreal, Lauren Perry, Emali Campbell, Sophia Valencia, Nataly Velasco, Matthew DeLuna, Lucas Northcutt, Brock Glasscock, Blaine Delavergne and Roland Mendez. Bottom row from left Braydon Webb, Riley Ortiz, Kailynn Orosco, Natalie De La Cruz, Dreha Hernandez and Raul Torres.
Baytown Sterling’s tennis teams swept past their competition as the Rangers clinched the District 17-5A Championship in the boys and girls divisions at Barbers Hill High School on Thursday.
Other local teams fared well, as Goose Creek Memorial was the boys runner-up and Barbers Hill had a solid showing as the girls runner-up.
In boys’ singles, GCM’s Dave Daymiel took the championship and qualified for regionals. Finishing in second and also earning a trip to region was Sterling’s Lucas Northcutt. Regional alternates are the Rangers’ Brock Glasscock and Jason Soto from Barbers Hill.
Sterling’s Kailynn Orosco earned the district title and a spot at regionals. Barbers Hill’s Brooke Groom finished third and qualified for region.
The Sterling boys’ doubles team of Braydon Webb and Roland Mendez claimed the top spot in district and are regional qualifiers. Barbers Hill’s also advanced to region with their second-place finish. In addition, Rangers Blaine DeLavergne and Edward Villarreal took third place and are regional alternates. GCM’s Harsh Agrawal and Swayam Gupta are second regional alternates.
Emali Campbell and Natalie De La Cruz of Sterling brought home a district title in girls doubles for Sterling and qualified for region.
The Sterling mixed doubles duo of Matthew De Luna and Nataly Velasco took the district title and will compete in regionals. Teammates Lauren Perry and Raul Torres finished second and are regional qualifiers. Representing Barbers Hill as first and second alternates Brooke Huntley and Emma Nunez, along with Macy Anderson and Skylar Summers.
