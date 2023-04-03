sterling tennis

The Sterling boys and girls tennis team recently won the District 17-5A Championship. Pictured top row from left are Edward Villarreal, Lauren Perry, Emali Campbell, Sophia Valencia, Nataly Velasco, Matthew DeLuna, Lucas Northcutt, Brock Glasscock, Blaine Delavergne and Roland Mendez. Bottom row from left Braydon Webb, Riley Ortiz, Kailynn Orosco, Natalie De La Cruz, Dreha Hernandez and Raul Torres.

Baytown Sterling’s tennis teams swept past their competition as the Rangers clinched the District 17-5A Championship in the boys and girls divisions at Barbers Hill High School on Thursday.

Other local teams fared well, as Goose Creek Memorial was the boys runner-up and Barbers Hill had a solid showing as the girls runner-up.

