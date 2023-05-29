State Rep. Briscoe Cain's statement
MaryAnne Bell

A Republican-controlled Texas House committee filed 20 articles of impeachment against GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton, ranging from bribery to abuse of public trust, and he was suspended from office Saturday after the chamber voted to impeach.

The allegations include attempts to interfere in foreclosure lawsuits, improperly issuing legal opinions to benefit real estate developer Nate Paul, and firing, harassing and interfering with whistleblowers on Paxton’s staff. Bribery charges stem from Paul allegedly employing a woman with whom Paxton had an affair in exchange for legal help and Paul allegedly paying for renovations to Paxton’s home. Other charges date back to Paxton’s pending 2015 felony securities fraud case, including lying to state investigators.

