From left, Falleyn Pitkin, Kaitlynn Pitkin, Kaitlen Stafford, Sheila Crawford (in back), Sydney Hale, Avery Heffernan, Leah Pitkin, Nancy Hall, Cherie Melendez, Robin MacDougald, Kelley Gonzales, Lauren Heffernan, Kim Hopper and Kara Ybarra
Speakeasy Boutique, 300 W. Texas Avenue, Baytown TX 77520
Kim Hopper wearing the Farrah Pearl Hoodie and Pant by Joh
Sheila Crawford wearing the Farrah Pearl Hoodie and Pant by Joh in black
Robin MacDougald in the reversible cape and Georgia PDR Pant, both by Charlie B
Leah Pitkin in the Aurora V-Neck Dress by Joh
Nancy Hall in the Winona Shirt with Sweater Vest by Joh
Nancy Hall
Lauren Heffernan in the Sonama Sequin Button Up Shirt by Wishlist and the Slate Grey Denim Pant by Charlie B
Kelley Gonzales in the Chico Animal Print Top by Umgee and the Danny High Rise Crop Jean by Vervet
Sydney Hale in the Burbank V-Neck Sweater w/Collared Shirt by Charlie and the Audrey Mid-Rise Jean by Judy Blue
Kaitlynn Pitkin in the Arlington Gauze Button Down Shirt by eesome
Falleyn Pitkin in the Dani Ribbed Crop Top from by Together and the Ventura Parachute Cargo Pants by eesome
Robin MacDougald in the Winston Reversible Jacket by Charlie B
Cherie Melendez in the Oxford Pull-LOver Sweater by Hem and Thread
Avery Heffernan in the Brookfield Knit Cardigan and the Chelsea Wide Leg Trouser, both by Hem and Thread
Kim Hopper in the Palmdale Paisley Button Down Blouse by eesome and the Diego Crop Wide Leg Jean by Judy Blue
Nancy Hall in the Davenport Long Sleeve Sweater and Sweet Like Cinnamon Denim Pant, both by Charlie B
Kelley Gonzales in the Teal Animal Priunt Top by Dear Scarlett and the Boss Babe Pull On Pants by Renaur
Kara Ybarra in the Coco Satin Short Sleeve Top by eesome
Lauren Heffernan in the Oak Hill Textured Sweater by Andree by Unit
Kaitlynn Pitkin in the Dover Floral Print Bodysuit and the Pomona Mineral WAshed Jean, both by eesome
Kaitlynn Pitkin
Cherie Melendez in the Cambridge Water Color Top by eesome and the Dior Stretch Twill Pant by Charlie B
Sheila Crawford in the Dakota Graffiti Button Down Top and the McKenzie Slim-Leg Jean, both by Charlie B
Leah Pitkin in the Falling in Love Pullover by Fantastic Fawn
Sydney Hale in the Charleston Button Down Top and Melrose Cargo Pant, both by eesome
Robin MacDougald in the Animal Print Button Down Top and Kaylee PDR Flare Pant, both by Charlie B
Nancy Hall in the Freemont Printed Button Down Top by eesome
Falleyn Pitkin in the Madison Satin Top in cinnamon and the Charlie Dad Jean by Judy Blue
Avery Heffernan in the Sonora Sleeveless Sweater by eesome
Cherie Melendez in the Lancaster Crew Neck Sweater and Faith Twill Pant, both by Charlie B
Kelley Gonzales in the Aria Satin Blouse by Umgee and the Kristen Mid-Rise Boot Cut Jean
Kaitlen Stafford in the Danbury Floral Print Dress by Jodifl
Kara Ybarra dons the Berkeley Plaid Blazer by Andree by Unit.
Leah Pitkin in the Rockport Velvet Collared Top by Jodifl in fushia
Kaitlynn Pitkin in the Britney Floral Dress by Jodifl
Sheila Crawford in the Amy Suede Blazer by Joh and the Oakley Patch Work Jeans by Charlie B
Lauren Heffernan in the Wellington Sweater by Wishlist
Avery Heffernan in the Belmont Scuba Sweatshirt and Belmont Scuba Pants, both by Wishlist
Nancy Hall in the Somerset Floral Top by Dear Scarlet
Robin MacDougald
Kelley Gonzales in the Stratford Floral Print Top by Andree by Unit and the Phoenix Wide Leg Jean by Judy Blue
Sydney Hale
Cherie Melendez in the Madison Silky Long Sleeve Top and Liverpool Reversible PDR Pant, both by Charlie B
Falleyn Pitkin in the Jaycee Seafoam Shacket by Wishlist
Kim Hopper in the Huntington Button UP Top by Jodifl
