I once heard the story about two men who met on the street. One said to another, “Have you heard about Harry? He embezzled the company out of half a million dollars.”
The other man said, “That’s terrible, I never did trust ole Harry.”
The first man said, “Not only that, but he left town with Bob’s wife.”
The other man said, “That’s awful, ole Harry has always seemed to be one french fry short of a happy meal.”
The first man said, “Not only that, he stole a car to make his getaway.”
The other man said, “That scandalous nincompoop, I always did think ole Harry was a little lame in the brain, that’s why I nicknamed him Ricky Retardo.”
The first man said, “Not only that, they think he was drunk when he pulled out of town.”
Finally, the other man said, “Ole Harry must be rotten to the core; but what bothers me most is, who’s going to teach his Sunday school class this week?”
Proverbs 22:1 declares, “That a good name is rather to be chosen than great riches and loving favor rather than silver and gold.” Another word of wisdom from the wise Solomon found in Ecclesiastics 7:1 says, “A good name is better that precious ointment.”
I often say, “You only have one name; you need to remember that everything you say or do becomes a part of that name.”
When I was a child, my mom and dad told me that if I had been a girl they were going to name me after my grandmothers. My grandmother on mom’s side of the family was named, Minnie and my grandmother on my dad’s side was named Pearl. That’s right, you guessed it, they always kidded me saying, they were going to name me, Minnie Pearl. My first word to speak probably would have been a hog-calling “Howdy!” Thank God, I was a boy! The Lord knew that there was only room for one Minnie Pearl on planet earth.
My full name is Cecil Thomas Meekins. It was kind of hard for me growing up with the first name Cecil, because every time we went to the zoo, I was reminded that the tall giraffe was named High-Cecil and the baby giraffe was named Low-Cecil. As I matured in life, I’ve grown to appreciate and cherish my God-given name presented to me by my God- fearing parents. My dad’s brother was named Cecil. He joined the Navy during World War II and was pronounced “Missing in Action” in April of 1944. Of course the Meekins family always had high hopes of the possibility that Uncle Cecil may still be alive. Almost three years after the MIA announcement, I was born on Uncle Cecil’s birthday, January 16, 1947. It was easy to read the handwriting on the wall, that my name was destined to be Cecil. Thomas, my middle name, was given to me by my mother who made sure all her boys had biblical names. My nickname has always been Tommy and my truly close friends call me T.
Of course the name that is most wonderful is the name of Jesus. The prophet, Isaiah proclaimed long before the birth of Christ in Isaiah 9:6, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given and the government shall be upon his shoulder and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The Mighty God, The Everlasting Father and The Prince of Peace.” The mother of Jesus knew from the messenger angel that she would bring forth a son and she would call his name Jesus. Philippians 2:9, 10, 11 declares, “That the name of Jesus is above every name and that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow in heaven, earth and under the earth; and also that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of the Father.”
Jesus said that our prayers would be answered as we pray to the Father in His name. According to John 14:13, “Whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son.” Not only were prayers answered but miracles were done by the believers in Jesus’ name. Peter said to a lame man in Act 3:6, “In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, rise up and walk.” The crippled man was miraculously healed!
We should always guard and protect our name. If you must choose, take a good name rather than great riches; for to be held in loving esteem is better than silver and gold. Reputation is made in a moment, but character is built in a lifetime. Your reputation can be damaged by the opinions of others; but only you alone can damage your character. Reputation is what men say about you at your funeral; character is what angels say about you before the throne of God. Reputation is what men see you say and do in public; character is what God sees when you’re alone.
George Washington once said, “It is better to be alone than with bad company.” The first President of this country maintained an excellent name. Cities, states and monuments were named after him. What a glorious compliment to honor his lifestyle. President Washington is remembered as a man that could not tell a lie and America has celebrated his life. Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president also was noted as a man of deep moral character, known as “Honest Abe”. We will soon once again as a nation observe their birthdays in February on President’s Day.
America, as a nation, needs to pray that God continues to shed His grace on thee. But again, as George Washington, the father of this nation declared, “No people can be bound to acknowledge and adore the invisible Hand which conducts the affairs of men more than the people of the United States of America. We ought to be no less persuaded that the favorable smiles of heaven can never be expected on a nation which disregards the eternal rules of order and right which heaven itself ordained.”
For America’s good namesake and continuing survival, we must recapture our founders’ vision of the importance of God’s word and His message of moral hope for this nation.
I close with a statement from our beloved President, Abraham Lincoln. He said, “I do the very best I know how and the very best I can; and I mean to keep doing so until the very end. If the end brings me out all right, what is said against me won’t amount to anything. If the end brings me out wrong, then angels swearing I was right would make no difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.