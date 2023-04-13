A day in the life of Michael Alexander

Michael Alexander has the power to keep things running smoothly at ExxonMobil’s Baytown facility.
After all, he is an electrician.
Alexander started in the field in 2002, going through a five-year apprenticeship. He then worked in the residential and commercial fields before joining ExxonMobil in 2014.
“I’ve been in this field for 20 years and worked my way through the ranks,” he said. “As an electrician, it is a craft that is constantly evolving, especially with new technology. This is a career where you continue to experience new things every day. That’s what keeps my job interesting.”
Alexander noted that every day on the job is different.
“We do a lot of preventative maintenance and making sure that everything is working properly and efficiently,” he said. “I perform work in different areas of the facility and work with different people and it creates a great work environment.”
Sometimes, the jobs Alexander encounters are more complex when they involve issues involving the operations of different units.
“When we get a call about problems in the units, we go into reactive mode,” Alexander said. “We’ll take a look at the breakers and the RTUs (remote terminal units) and different things and keep the processes going and ensure we have it in proper working condition.”
Such encounters dealing with the RTUs involves a knowledge of the microprocessor-based electronic device used in industrial control systems to connect various hardware to distributed control systems or supervisory control and data acquisition.
“As an electrician we’re the first ones on site when we are needed and the last ones to leave,” Alexander said. “We’re the ones that keep the power flowing so that operations can keep going throughout the facility.”
Alexander said in some places, electricians are overlooked, but not at ExxonMobil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.