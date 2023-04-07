A Day in the Life of Guido Persiani

Guido Persiani is a fixture around the Baytown area. He not only has worked in various capacities at Covestro over the last 45 years, he’s also known for volunteering all around town and was the mayor of Beach City for six years. So it’s no wonder you hear the locals all say “Everybody knows Guido!”
Persiani is the site development manager at Covestro and currently has a flexible work schedule. He still gets up everyday around 6:30 a.m. and has breakfast, usually a fruit and yogurt mix, before heading out to the office. If he’s working from home, he turns the computer on by 8 a.m. and gets busy checking the multitude of emails he’s received.
“I spend a significant amount of the day on the computer. It’s like it’s connected to my hip,” he said.
As the site development manager, Persiani handles questions ranging from excavation permits, facility siting items and capital or maintenance projects. He gets involved with the contractors early in the development process so he can identify any problems before they even design it or apply for an excavation permit.
“Everybody says ‘Go to Guido first. If you can get past him, you’re approved',” he said. “I guess my reputation precedes me. They’re comfortable coming to me and confident in me. If I don’t have the answers, at least I can be the interface – the local connector to get things done.”
Persiani is clearly the best person for this job since he was integral in developing the facility’s master plan which he started in 1995 and finalized to its current state in 2002.
“What I do is the same as a city planner. When someone is trying to do a development, you have to check with the authorities to see if you can do what you want, and where you want to do it,” he explained. “In other words, in a city you have streets and infrastructure. So does the plant. There’s blocks, production or service areas, greenbelts and logistic zones, which include railroad tracks and roads. This all has to be taken into consideration.”
The lack of knowledge about what was underground and concern for others, is what drove Persiani to come up with a system to identify any underlying problems.
“I started the excavation permit system my first year there because I asked if we had a system to know what’s down there. They said ‘no.’ I asked if I could write one. They said, ‘I guess so’.”
While pursuing ways to reduce costs, improve the environment and promote wellness, Persiani crafted a simple phrase that still applies to his everyday life — “If you’re not told NO, you’re on GO!”
This, in combination with significant team effort, resulted in ‘above and beyond’ project results for many years as it relates to the on site rental service, recycle center operation and wellness compensation program that he helped initiate.
“I do a lot of research because I don’t want anybody to get hurt. If I miss something, I could be the one who caused, or was a contributing factor to, an incident. I don’t want that record. I just don’t want anyone to get hurt.”
Persiani’s duties go beyond computer work. He can be found driving around the production blocks to see if something is wrong or broken.
“I help the legal part of the company understand what’s happening on the ground. It’s pretty challenging,” he confided.
At some point during his busy work day, Persiani takes a lunch break, which usually consists of a banana, peanut butter and a protein mix.
He also makes time to get in some exercise which can hopefully include one of his passions, cycling.
His work day, depending on the schedule, ends around 5:30 p.m. But his day is far from being over.
Persiani volunteers at several community organizations, including United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County, Baytown YMCA, Hearts and Hands Baytown, Love Network and the Baytown Little Theater.
“I learned about volunteering from when I first started working here. The plant was smaller and had a family environment. We went to events together. Did things together. Those connections helped fuel our creativity and led to a search for new and different things to do.”
When asked what he does just for fun, Persiani stressed that what he enjoys the most is family gatherings and treating someone to a meal.
“Families just don’t get together that much any more. I remember while growing up, every Friday night the family gathered at someone’s house. There’d be lots of food usually served in the back yard. The kids would be playing games while the parents gossiped,” he said with a laugh. “That’s just how we grew up.”
The geek in him enjoys creating imagery using Google Earth maps. He enjoys the research and working with them. It keeps him active mentally and utilizes his photographic memory, which is the perfect trait for a mapologist like him.
“It’s my creative world. My fun zone. I'll do maps for TxDOT and even GatorRide,” he said.
And then there’s his love of cycling. You can find him out on his bike in organized rides or just peddling around town.
After all that activity, Persiani refuels with dinner which is always heavy on fruit and vegetables. He finally takes a break around 8 p.m. and grabs a nap before watching a little late-night TV before hitting the bed.
After retirement, Persiani hopes to do some traveling. But it will need to involve volunteering somehow — and some cycling, of course.
For some final thoughts on his day-to-day life, Persiani says, “You have to define your own format for your own day. In any conversation, I strive to somehow make that person smile or giggle. And at the end of a conversation, or even an email, I make sure to end it in a good way. I want that person to leave with a good feeling.”
He also said he makes a conscious effort to focus on his “seven Fs”: Faith, Family, Friends, Fun, Fitness, Finances and Future.
“This is what my value system is based on. It's embedded in me,” he concluded. “At the end of every day, I reflect on what I’m grateful for.”
