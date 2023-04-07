 Skip to main content
GREATER BAYTOWN
Covestro Site Development Manager

A Day in the Life of Guido Persiani

guido at water treatment facility

Guido Persiani was instrumental in having Covestro's water treatment facility developed.

 Preslie Cox Lastovica

Guido Persiani is a fixture around the Baytown area. He not only has worked in various capacities at Covestro over the last 45 years, he’s also known for volunteering all around town and was the mayor of Beach City for six years. So it’s no wonder you hear the locals all say “Everybody knows Guido!”

Persiani is the site development manager at Covestro and currently has a flexible work schedule. He still gets up everyday around 6:30 a.m. and has breakfast, usually a fruit and yogurt mix, before heading out to the office. If he’s working from home, he turns the computer on by 8 a.m. and gets busy checking the multitude of emails he’s received.

guido at recycle yard

Persiani helped spearhead and develop Covestro's recycle yard.

