A day in the life of Diana Munoz, Lee College Student

Just three or four hours after going to bed, Diana Munoz gets up at 2 or 3 every morning to get her family members ready for their day.
“I have a puppy that thinks it’s awesome to wake up at that time to go to the bathroom,” she said.
No reason to go back to bed. Her husband, Juan Munoz, is up every morning at 4 to get ready for his job at ExxonMobil.
“I make his breakfast, pack his lunch, lay out his clothes. He’s another child,” Diana said, shaking her head.
Another child, because Juan and Diana have three children, all still living at home.
Eldest son Alex commutes to night classes at the University of Houston-Downtown, where he’s studying to be a forensic pathologist. Middle son Michael commutes to Lamar University in Beaumont, where he studies chemical engineering. Youngest son Gabriel is a senior at IMPACT Early College High School, which means he splits his days between the IMPACT campus and Lee College, across the street. He is a month away from graduating from both schools. Then he’s headed to college in Boston, at Harvard, where he hopes to become a lawyer.
Diana drives her youngest to school, then she goes to school at Lee College. From 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday, she’s a student in the process technology program.
“On top of being a full-time mom, I’m a full-time student and I do house shenanigans,” the 39-year-old Lee High School graduate says.
“Then I go back to doing my homework. Sometimes I don’t finish until 10 or 11 at night.”
Plans are for Diana and Gabriel to graduate from Lee College together, in May, with associate degrees. Diana has her eyes set on a job in the process operations at ExxonMobil.
Her family’s roots run deep at the Baytown refinery.
Her father, Juan Huerta, worked 32 years at the plant as a foreman for a scaffold-building contractor, Brand Scaffolds. Her brother, Juan Huerta, Jr., is a process technician at ExxonMobil. Her sister, Crystal Cavazos, is in charge of testing water samples in the refinery’s lab.
Juan Munoz, her husband, works in the mechanical department, overseeing contractors during turnarounds – the routine maintenance, cleaning and equipment replacement that’s a part of day-to-day plant operations.
In the spring, Diana said, her husband worked 12-hour days for durations of 20 straight days, leaving for work at 5 a.m. and returning after 6 p.m.
“We make it work,” Diana said. “Especially with three kids in college.”
The plans got a jolt back in 2021.
“Eleven years ago, I attempted nursing school for two semesters, but then, family stuff happened and I became a stay-at-home mom and raised three boys,” Munoz said. “In 2021, I signed up to go back to nursing school.
“Then I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and had a full hysterectomy.”
She said she’s been cancer-free since, but her up-close look at medicine changed her path.
“I decided, ‘Nope, that wasn’t for me anymore.’ I didn’t think I had it in me to care for people without becoming emotional. There’s no way I can treat a patient if I’m going to become emotional.”
Which left her, for a minute, uncertain about her money-earning future.
“I looked up process tech, and it just caught my eye,” Munoz recalled. “I really became intrigued by what goes on in a plant. Before, I’d just look at those tall towers and ask, ‘Why does that flare go off?’ ”
She started her degree work slowly, taking three classes in the spring of 2022, then three more last summer. But Diana pushed hard so she could cover the two-year curriculum in just 15 months and graduate with Gabriel.
She took six classes in both the fall and spring semesters – four in-person classes, two online -- to collect the 61 semester hours required for an associate degree.
At Lee College, most of the process tech students aiming to work in a petrochemical plant choose to earn a two-year associate degree over a less rigorous certificate of completion because the associate degree – which requires classes in math, science, English and history – pays more.
About 400 students are currently enrolled in the school’s process tech classes, the count divided between recent high school graduates and older students looking for new careers, like Munoz.
Daytime classes are made up of a majority of students coming straight from high school, while night classes at Lee College allow those working day jobs to get the education they need to work in the plants.
According to Lara Capson, one of Munoz’ instructors, anywhere from 30 to 70 percent of each semester’s graduates hire on immediately with one of the area’s plants.
“It really depends on the local area’s demand and their need at that moment, and that ebbs and flows, as the economy ebbs and flows,” Capson said. “It depends on the students.
“Their grades really make a difference, their interview skills, their ability to go in and present themselves well. It’s not only the degree, not only the education. That’s a huge component of it, but it’s more than that, it’s like the whole package kind of thing.”
Most new graduates start in the plants as process technicians, which means working outdoors, monitoring the gauges, making adjustments. After a few years, they move inside as process operators, to keep watch on the readouts on a wall covered with monitors.
“You have to know a lot more, you have to be computer savvy, you have to be able to understand and adapt to technology as it changes, and it changes a lot in this industry,” Capson said.
“It keeps upgrading and updating a lot. They (operators) do have to have a bit of snap, ability to learn and adapt on the fly.”
Bryant Dyer is the interim chairman of the Lee College Process Technology Division and he, like Capson, has Munoz in some of his classes.
Dyer and Capson both came to Lee College as students, them returned as instructors. All the instructors in Lee College’s process tech program have experience working in area plants.
Capson said she was 40 and a mother of four when she enrolled in process tech. She worked at Air Products in Baytown before returning to teach. Dyer was one of her teachers.
“One thing I’d like to say is I’m really glad we had a student like Diana representing our program,” Capson said, “especially because a lot of focus in this industry and in general, in society, is focused on making money only. Someone like Diana who already has family in the industry, they understand the money they can make but they also understand the job they’re getting into.
“And seeing a female that’s coming up and is going to be able to do this and how it’s going to be able to help generationally change her family and her family’s future is a really nice thing to see, to know that we have the opportunity here to help students do that.”
Dyer said Munoz reminds him of former student Capson, and that’s a good thing.
“The two of you, when you were coming to the program, were working full-time, you had family responsibilities and you both were excellent at time management,” said Dyer, who enrolled at Lee College at 26 and worked for Arco, Lyondell and Bayer, which is now Covestro, before returning to teach.
“Both of you had (home) work ready. It was what the assignment required. It was of high quality, it was on time and it was every time,” he said to the women. “These are both two of the most consistent students I ever had the opportunity to work with.”
Capson says the field needs more female operators.
“Especially in a male-dominated industry, having a good female representative is really important,” she said.
“We do have females in the classes, but not nearly as much (as male students). I worked at a company where there was a huge percentage of female operators compared to male, but it was a small company.
“At one point, we had five out of 18, and that was a huge percentage. A lot of times, it might be two out of 30, or one out of 50. So it’s nice to know that we’re going to be putting more women into that high-profile industry, that high-profile job.”
