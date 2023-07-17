37th Annual Barrett Station Homecoming Sun photos by Cheryl Donatto Jul 17, 2023 Jul 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Scott family enjoying the parade. Sun photos by Cheryl Donatto The Sienna Smokers had a wide variety of offerings from the pit. Pictured from left, Kevin Penson, Kione Penson and Dominique Thomas Kyra Williams and Kelli Emerson of Lee College’s Black Educational Access and Completion Committee were on site passing out information about the program. Tonya Eaglin-Benitez and Carlos Benitez of House of Creative Creations were selling beautiful items. Miss Prairie View A&M 2023, Nia McNeal and Miss Prairie View A&M 2020, Jada Johnson Humanitarian Honoree was Dwight Judge. See story and more photos.

Barrett Station Homecoming: Parade, food and fun highlight 37th annual celebration

The hot weather didn't keep the community from coming out to celebrate the Barrett Station Civic League's 37th Annual Homecoming parade on Saturday. 