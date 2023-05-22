3 redneck tenors

The 3 Redneck Tenors are bringing their signature mix of humor and music to the Lee College Performing Arts Center Saturday. From left are Matthew Lord, Grace Lord and Blake Davidson.

The 3 Redneck Tenors are coming to the Lee College Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for the final event of the PAC season, bringing a mix of family-friendly down-home comedy and classical music. Tickets are $15, with discounted $10 tickets for students, seniors, military and Lee College faculty, at www.lee.edu/pac.

“They’re artists from Texas, so it’s great to support local people,” Performing Arts Center Director Noah Dobbs said. “This year we hadn’t had any classical singing done, so we thought that would be a nice addition to the slate of shows.”

