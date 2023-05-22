The 3 Redneck Tenors are coming to the Lee College Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for the final event of the PAC season, bringing a mix of family-friendly down-home comedy and classical music. Tickets are $15, with discounted $10 tickets for students, seniors, military and Lee College faculty, at www.lee.edu/pac.
“They’re artists from Texas, so it’s great to support local people,” Performing Arts Center Director Noah Dobbs said. “This year we hadn’t had any classical singing done, so we thought that would be a nice addition to the slate of shows.”
It’s not all classical, though. The group’s website says the song selection also includes country and Broadway songs.
Dobbs said he first encountered the 3 Redneck Tenors in Dallas about 15 years ago and has known them since and seen several of their shows. “It’s great fun, it’s high energy and I think the whole vibe of the show is just super accessible. I’ve never seen another show like it.”
“I think it’s also cool that two of the singers in the show are a father and daughter.”
The comedy format helps make classical music accessible to a wide audience, but the three singers have solid traditional experience as well.
Matthew Lord has performed with major opera companies across the U.S., from Houston and Dallas to New York, Washington and San Francisco. Dallas native Blake Davidson has also appeared with numerous U.S. and international opera companies. Grace Lord has studied musical theater in New York and has been with 3 Redneck Tenors since its founding in both offstage and now onstage roles.
Dobbs said Lee College has worked to find a diverse selection of entertainment for the Performing Arts Center, and to keep it affordable.
“For us, it’s really about trying to show the community that we are committed to bringing affordable entertainment to them in the wide variety.” Dobbs said. “That’s part of our commitment to the community that we’re not going to price them out of events.”
