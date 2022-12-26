For more information on stories, click on links.
Sculpture Trail a delight for visitors to Texas Avenue
March - Dec
Baytown’s Downtown Arts District added a new dimension to its art collection in March with the advent of a year-long Sculpture Trail featuring 20 sculptures from artists across North America. Visitors are still able to vote until Jan. 1 for the People’s Choice which will be purchased by the City of Baytown for permanent display. The wood and steel structure Interaction of Thought V, by John Mark Luke, was named Best of Show and received a $1,000 prize. Submissions have already been received for the next Sculpture Trail exhibit, which will start in late March in what organizers hope will be an annual tradition.
Covestro marks 50th anniversary with fanfare
March
Baytown Covestro plant celebrated its 50th anniversary at Town Square in March. The plant opened in 1971 under the name of Mobay, which was a wholly owned subsidiary of the German chemical giant Bayer. Under Bayer’s ownership, the name changed twice, first to Miles then to Bayer MaterialScience before the division was spun off into an independent company, Covestro, in 2015. Covestro is based in Germany and is their largest manufacturing site in North America. The company has the goal of being climate neutral by 2035.
DOJ, AG sues Baytown over sewage spills
April
The Department of Justice and the Texas Attorney General filed a lawsuit in April against the City of Baytown in Houston Federal Court alleging violations of federal and state clean water laws by multiple releases of untreated sewage into waterways surrounding the city. The city was preparing for a new agreement with the TCEQ to continue addressing the issues when an environmental group, Bayou City Waterkeepers, sent notice of its intent to sue. The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction requiring compliance with federal and state water regulations, civil penalties and recovery of costs.
Case against fired BPD cop dropped
April
The Harris County District Attorney’s Office dropped its assault charge against former Baytown police officer Nathaniel Brown just before Brown was headed back to trial in the misdemeanor case. Brown was charged with assault with bodily injury after an arrest in front of a Baytown convenience store June 2, 2020. The case originally went to trial in February, but the jury was not able to reach a verdict. The jury deadlocked 4-2 in favor of acquittal, falling short of the required unanimous vote.
One woman’s harrowing journey from Ukraine to Baytown
April
Luba didn’t want to leave. War raged around her apartment in Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine. She told her daughter, Nataly Tilton, who lives in Baytown, that she preferred to stay put. It took days for Nataly to convince her mother to leave. After a harrowing journey, Luba arrived in Houston on March 18. Nataly’s sister-in-law, Connie Tilton, a public relations specialist for ExxonMobil, orchestrated her special Texas-sized welcome.
No violations at alleged ‘sex club," city says
May – June
Wayne Dolcefino of Dolcefino Consulting told Baytown council at a May 26 meeting, he had some concerns over a suspected sexually oriented business called Swan Mansion that claims to be a bed and breakfast.
Dolcefino posted a video which showed him entering Grace Women’s Center and Medical Aesthetics at 6711 Sjolander Road, which is located next to Swan Mansion. He was trying to speak to Dr. Patricia Frey-Murray, who heads the center. Her husband, Brian “Bear” Murray, who is trained as a doctor of psychology and has a license to be a private counselor, operates the mansion, which he has said is a “fine-dining dinner club and a bed and breakfast,” not a “sex club.” Murray insists that they promote conversation and educate, not engage in sexual activity. After weeks of silence after Dolcefino confronted the council, The City of Baytown completed its review and said there was no violation of city sexually-oriented business ordinances at Swan Mansion.
Paws for celebration, officials cut ribbon for city’s Animal Services and Rehabilitation Center
May – June
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the City of Baytown’s Animal Services and Adoption Shelter in October 2020. After two years of construction, city officials and more than 50 animal shelter supporters and dignitaries attended the shelter’s ribbon cutting on Aug. 26 and were escorted on tours of the 14,034 square foot facility.
Officials said the health and well-being of the animals was the top priority when designing the kennel areas of the new facility. The goal of the facility was to get closer to the city’s goal of becoming a no-kill shelter.
City board eyes new plan for feral cats
July – Sept
After meeting with council members in July, members of the Animal Control Advisory Committee were working to create a comprehensive plan to deal with cat issues in the city. The city met with the animal control board members to hear their recommendation on a community cat program which should be able to help reduce the number of free-roaming cats, lower the number of litters of kittens, decrease mating behaviors, and help to stop zoonotic diseases that are contagious. A major challenge was to define a nuisance cat and how to determine who the owner is.
The existing ordinance does not define a nuisance cat, so there’s no guidance to allow for a cat to be impounded.
At the council’s Sept. 15 meeting, they passed a new ordinance requiring pet owners in Baytown to have their dog or cat microchipped by July 1. As far as any fines, initially, a penalty not to exceed $500 for violating the ordinance was proposed. Council is working on a policy to ensure that anyone faced with a fine would pay a lower than normal amount citation fee for failing to comply and can also have the option to have charges dismissed if they obtain the chip within a set time period.
