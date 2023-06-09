The 20th Bayou Bowl will be held this Saturday at 7 p.m., June 10, at Eagle Stadium in Mont Belvieu, featuring standout football players from the Houston area. Both rosters are listed below.

BAYOU BOWL EAST TEAM Roster 2023

                                                     OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

POSNAMENOHTWTSCHOOLCOACH
QBNehemiah Broussard85'11"175New CaneyTravis Reeve
QBCarson Horton146'2"190DaytonBlake Ware
RBErasmo Canales75'10'200Deer ParkAustin Flynn
RBDavid Smith215'8"175Clear FallsZach Head
WRDe'Rion Crooms25'7"160DickinsonJohn Snelson
WRMike Deyon175'10"170La MarqueWade Oliphant
WRDuaine Harris Jr.125'11"180C.E. KingGeorge Young
WRBrayden Jones116'4"205KingwoodCale Melton
WRChance Prosperie65'11"170PNGJeff Joseph
WREthan Wyatt16'3"185Klein CollinsAdrian Mitchell
OLChristian Crockett756'2"280Summer CreekKenny Harrison
OLElizardo Pena616'2"307PNGJeff Joseph
OLSam Garms726'1"280PorterBilly Russell
OLBryce Loftin636'285PNGJeff Joseph
OLCamron Nanez566'1"275KleinShane Hallmark
OLViliami Salakielu746'3"330Summer CreekKenny Harrison
OLJordan Vaughn596'3"315DekaneyAnthony Williams
OLRyan Webb626'3"295Barbers HillCarl Abseck
EAST TEAM DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
DBAsa Brown35'10"165Klein CollinsAdrian Mitchell
DBVernon Harrison205'10"181DaytonBlake Ware
DBTheron Pierre265'10"170Barbers HillCarl Abseck
DBDarein Hargrove55'9"150Summer CreekKenny Harrison
DBAldrick Stromile Jr.316'1"230Texas CityShone Evans
DBMax Williams56'185Clear FallsZach Head
LBCameron Burkes196'225KingwoodCale Melton
LBDino Demetriou326'1"215Deer ParkAustin Flynn
LBLayden Roque95'10"190DickinsonJohn Snelson
LBJerome Schaubert45'9"205SpringAntonio Singleton
LBJackson Stroud246'177Santa FeBlake Ryder
DLDiego Davis156'2"225Kingwood ParkClayton Maple
DLRyland Fracassi-Hurst166'215New CaneyTravis Reeve
DLJoshua Johnson186'1"240AldineCirilo Ojeda
DLTylinn Lewis916'4"200Klein CainJames Clancy
DLBlaine Nunn776'306Clear FallsZach Head
DLDonye Shallerhorn106'2"200Galveston BallSheldon Bennight
DLCole Worthington406'205Clear FallsZach Head
BAYOU BOWL COACHING STAFFS
   Honorary Head Coach:  Clint Stoerner   
HEAD COACH OFFENSE:  Carl Abseck, Barbers Hill
Matt Kuykendall, OC, James Freeman, Chris Fudge, Brian Moore, Dwayne Nunez
HEAD COACH DEFENSE:  Spiro Amarantos, Galena Park
Chris Morales, DC, Alex Alvarez, Steven Botello, Flavio Recio, Ron Richmond
TRAINING STAFF
Head Trainer:  Todd Matz   Trainer:  Ha Nguyen, Barbers Hill

