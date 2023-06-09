2023 Bayou Bowl Roster Jun 9, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 20th Bayou Bowl will be held this Saturday at 7 p.m., June 10, at Eagle Stadium in Mont Belvieu, featuring standout football players from the Houston area. Both rosters are listed below.BAYOU BOWL EAST TEAM Roster 2023 OFFENSIVE PLAYERSPOSNAMENOHTWTSCHOOLCOACHQBNehemiah Broussard85'11"175New CaneyTravis ReeveQBCarson Horton146'2"190DaytonBlake WareRBErasmo Canales75'10'200Deer ParkAustin FlynnRBDavid Smith215'8"175Clear FallsZach HeadWRDe'Rion Crooms25'7"160DickinsonJohn SnelsonWRMike Deyon175'10"170La MarqueWade OliphantWRDuaine Harris Jr.125'11"180C.E. EAST TEAM DEFENSIVE PLAYERSDBAsa Brown35'10"165Klein CollinsAdrian MitchellDBVernon Harrison205'10"181DaytonBlake WareDBTheron Pierre265'10"170Barbers HillCarl AbseckDBDarein Hargrove55'9"150Summer CreekKenny HarrisonDBAldrick Stromile Jr.316'1"230Texas CityShone EvansDBMax Williams56'185Clear FallsZach HeadLBCameron Burkes196'225KingwoodCale MeltonLBDino Demetriou326'1"215Deer ParkAustin FlynnLBLayden Roque95'10"190DickinsonJohn SnelsonLBJerome Schaubert45'9"205SpringAntonio SingletonLBJackson Stroud246'177Santa FeBlake RyderDLDiego Davis156'2"225Kingwood ParkClayton MapleDLRyland Fracassi-Hurst166'215New CaneyTravis ReeveDLJoshua Johnson186'1"240AldineCirilo OjedaDLTylinn Lewis916'4"200Klein CainJames ClancyDLBlaine Nunn776'306Clear FallsZach HeadDLDonye Shallerhorn106'2"200Galveston BallSheldon BennightDLCole Worthington406'205Clear FallsZach HeadBAYOU BOWL COACHING STAFFS Honorary Head Coach: Clint Stoerner HEAD COACH OFFENSE: Carl Abseck, Barbers HillMatt Kuykendall, OC, James Freeman, Chris Fudge, Brian Moore, Dwayne NunezHEAD COACH DEFENSE: Spiro Amarantos, Galena ParkChris Morales, DC, Alex Alvarez, Steven Botello, Flavio Recio, Ron RichmondTRAINING STAFFHead Trainer: Todd Matz Trainer: Ha Nguyen, Barbers HillBAYOU BOWL WEST TEAM ROSTER 2023 OFFENSE #NAMEPOSITIONHTWTSCHOOLCOACH1Jordon DavisQB5'9"200MarshallJames Williams3Savion WilliamsWR5'7"155BridgelandDavid Raffield5Raymond HudsonRB5'10"175WhartonAlvin Dotson6Allen RaineyQB6'4"210HeightsStephen Dixon7Marquell HannahWR/RB5'9"150NorthbrookAndres Gomez8Thad LeonardRB5'9"165Langham CreekTodd Thompson10Justin McCulloughRB6'2"215Lamar Consol.Kiah Johnson11Daniel OlosoWR6'2"200FB AustinMike Arogbonio21Jason BlueWR5'10"165PaetowDavid Hicks27Dayshawn PetersonRB6'2"200Alvin James Gage51Jacob SandersOL6'2"245FulshearNick Codutti55Jahiem O'HaraOL6'5"250Cy WoodsCody Simper56Deryck PhillipOL6'3"260HightowerCornelius Anthony59David EscobedoOL6'3"315DawsonMike Allison60Payton JohnsonOL6'0"220ColumbiaEarnest Pena61Michael SalakoOL6'1"250FulshearNick Codutti62Theophile NsabimanaOL6'2"265SharpstownMatthew Torres85Nathaniel TroxelTE6'4"225Cy ParkGreg Rogers SPECIAL TEAMS 17Gustavo RomeroK/P5'11"165Cy FallsChris Brister DEFENSE 2Jacob DavisDB5'11"175Ridge PointRick LaFavers4Jayden GibsonSafety5'11"175Langham CreekTodd Thompson9Jamare WilliamsCB6'1"175TerryDarnell Jackson12Michael HoseaCB6'0"170Cy FallsChris Brister20Cole AndersonSafety6'1"190PearlandBJ Gotte22Carlos HerreraDB5'10"190MilbyMatthew Puente23Donovan McKeyEdge6'1"215Mayde CreekJ Jensen25Braden WilliamsLB6'2"210Cinco RanchChris Dudley30Blake GeimanLB6'0"210KatyGary Joseph31Nasir WatkinsEdge6'2"205DawsonMike Allison32Ethan AndersonEdge5'11"215Cy FairJeff Miller33Christopher ThomasLB6'0"200AngletonJason Brittain40JasonMcCulloughLB6'2"210Lamar Consol.Kiah Johnson42Tyrelle SchillingDL6'1"230FulshearNick Codutti50Jamall LindseyDL5'11"285Morton RanchRon Counter77Tosin OdulateDL6'0"265JordanMike Rabe91Brock KnaptonDL6'3"230BridgelandDavid Raffield Honorary Head Coach - Dan PastoriniOffensive Coaches - HC Greg Rogers - Assist. Coaches - Richard Ibarra, Kenneth Stockton,Chris Roberts, Pete Longoria, Brett Barrett - Ath. Trainer - Kevin RussellDefensive Coaches - HC Rick LaFavers - Assit. Coaches - Cedric Allen, James Farmer,Darrell Jimerson, Kevin Scholz, Anthony Malborugh - Ath. Trainer - Brian Spencer - (Dulles) 