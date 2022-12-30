After a groundbreaking ceremony in 2021, work on the Hyatt Regency hotel and convention center on Bayland Island commenced and continued through 2022. 

In February, the Baytown Municipal Development District board members approved a proposal to increase the project’s cost by $6,371,491. City Manager Rick Davis said the increase was due to cost escalation in the global construction industry that he said everyone was facing.

