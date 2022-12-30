After a groundbreaking ceremony in 2021, work on the Hyatt Regency hotel and convention center on Bayland Island commenced and continued through 2022.
In February, the Baytown Municipal Development District board members approved a proposal to increase the project’s cost by $6,371,491. City Manager Rick Davis said the increase was due to cost escalation in the global construction industry that he said everyone was facing.
At subsequent MDD meetings, representatives from Broaddus and Associates, the construction oversight firm, began providing regular construction updates, while Victor Brownlees, the city’s financial director, gave details on the finances.
In August, a topping-out ceremony was held at the site, signaling a major milestone in the project’s duration. “Topping out” is an internal event that recognizes and celebrates the work crews’ efforts in building the hotel and convention center. DPR Construction, the builders of the hotel/convention center, held a celebration lunch for the workers, even acting as servers for their hard-earned meal, courtesy of Luna’s Mexican Restaurant in Baytown.
DPR partnered with the City of Baytown and Garfield Public/Private to build the new hotel.
The hotel is a design-build, ground-up construction for a new full-service, seven-story, 208-key rooms with meeting and conference center space.
Amenities will include a restaurant, bar and lounge, market and coffee bar, pool, and fitness center. Designed by BOKA Powell, the ground level features floor-to-ceiling glass exterior windows looking out over the bay from the front desk, restaurant, pre-function, and lobby area, as well as lush landscaping and outdoor courtyard spaces. A separate conference center connected to the hotel will include a grand ballroom, pre-function, junior ballroom, breakout rooms, boardrooms and suites.
