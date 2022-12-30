After discussion, debate and a tight 4-3 vote by City Council in April, the T-36 at Baytown Golf Course at Evergreen Park is becoming a reality as the new year begins.
City of Baytown spokesman Jason Calder said the course is going through the stages of the permitting process. He said officials are anticipated to begin dirt work at the course site before the end of January.
The city entered into a 380 Economic Development Agreement with Build Baytown I, a limited liability company seeking to build a first-of-its-kind golf course in Baytown. Rio Valeriano and David Hinkle, developers of the project, are featuring a double-loop course that involves golfers playing the front nine, then looping around to play the same nine holes only with fairways, tees and landing zones in different positions on the back nine.
Despite minor delays in the process, the plan remains to have the T-36 golf course open for 2023. The new restaurant options will open earlier in the year, with the course being ready for play by the fall.
Anyone staying at the Hyatt Regency hotel and convention center being constructed on Bayland Island should have an amenity such as a golf course, Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo said, referring to the hotel as a “game-changer” for Baytown getting another golf course. In addition, the mayor mentioned a study conducted in the 1990s, brought up by Councilwoman Laura Alvarado, that said Baytown was not taking advantage of its waterfront.
For updates on the project, city officials encourage citizens to visit the Frequently Asked Questions section at baytown.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.