The Year 2022 started out with some hope that the USS Battleship Texas would be coming to Baytown by the New Year.
Although it is still up in the air where the historic dreadnought will end up after it undergoes repairs in Galveston, there has been some movement, including with the ship itself, on moving it to Baytown.
Things started out in early January with a letter from Mayor Brandon Capetillo to Anthony Gregory with the Battleship Texas Foundation. It indicated city officials were interested in forming a partnership to bring the USS Texas to Bayland Island. Capetillo stated he wanted to establish some goals, including docking the ship next to the Hyatt Regency Hotel and Convention Center being constructed on Bayland Island.
In February, the Foundation loaned the Baytown Historical Museum some battleship artifacts, such as signal flags, a life preserver, headphones and communication equipment. This was not exactly having the battleship in Baytown, but it gave people a little taste. Jay Eshbach, Bring the Battleship to Baytown committee chair, was instrumental in getting the artifacts to the museum.
City Council held a discussion about the bringing the battleship to town in May. Funding the ship’s arrival was a main topic of discussion. At the time, City Manager Rick Davis said it was “premature to have that discussion right now.”
“Traditionally, we would look at everything from hotel occupancy tax, municipal development district and general fund and maybe capital improvement funding in order to fund such a facility. You likely are looking at an issuance depending on how far we get up that ladder on the ‘not to exceed’ number,” Davis said.
Dredging around Bayland Island where the battleship would sit has been an area of concern for most.
“The stumbling block up until that point had been the dredging costs and so forth, which was significant. It was a large, large number, somewhere between $30 million and $40 million,” Councilman Mike Lester said. in May. “But in those discussions, it came out that the Foundation said we’ll take that off the table. We’d like the city to do that, obviously.”
Council discussed the idea of speaking with fundraising groups to help drum up funds to cover the costs of dredging.
Councilwoman Laura Alvarado said at the time council had discussed during their annual retreat that if there were a fundraiser, the city would pay half the money toward fundraising organizations to do the job.
In late August, the battleship finally departed its longtime berth under the shadow of the San Jacinto Monument toward the floating drydock at the Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation’s Galveston shipyard. Thanks to the 86th Texas Legislature appropriating $35 million for repairs on the battleship, it will remain there well into 2023.
At the moment, it is still unknown where the ship will be berthed once repairs are complete. But many in Baytown are hoping that by 2024, they can celebrate the USS Texas making one final journey – to a permanent berth at Bayland Island.
