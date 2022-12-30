Headed for Baytown?

The Battleship Texas makes its way toward Galveston at the end of August for repairs. Local leaders hope the historic ship will eventually be docked in Baytown at Bayland Island.

 

Sun photo by Chris Cody

 Sun photo by Chris Cody, c2pix Photography

The Year 2022 started out with some hope that the USS Battleship Texas would be coming to Baytown by the New Year. 

Although it is still up in the air where the historic dreadnought will end up after it undergoes repairs in Galveston, there has been some movement, including with the ship itself, on moving it to Baytown. 

