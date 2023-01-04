A 20-year-old Baytown man died after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash about 7:20 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road. Baytown police identified him as Isaiah Tucker.

Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said Tucker was traveling westbound when he struck a manhole cover, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle. He was ejected and struck by a vehicle, she said.

