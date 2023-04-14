pole vault

Kaci Andrus from Barbers Hill earned another trip to the area round this year as she captured the District 17-5A Championship in the 

Photo by Chris Cody

After two days of fierce competition at the District 17-5A Track and Field Championships at Barbers Hill’s Eagle Stadium, several local athletes will be moving on to the area meet on Wednesday.

Barbers Hill finished first in the boys and girls team standings, while the Sterling boys group finished second. Crosby’s boys captured third in the team standings.

