After two days of fierce competition at the District 17-5A Track and Field Championships at Barbers Hill’s Eagle Stadium, several local athletes will be moving on to the area meet on Wednesday.
Barbers Hill finished first in the boys and girls team standings, while the Sterling boys group finished second. Crosby’s boys captured third in the team standings.
The area meet, which will be held at Barbers Hill, will not only feature 17-5A athletes, but also competitors from District 18-5A that includes Angleton, Galveston Ball, La Porte, Manvel, Nederland, Santa Fe and Texas City.
Medalists from this week’s district event will compete for a spot in the Regional Championship at Turner Stadium on April 22-23.
Area qualifiers from the district meet include:
Girls Discus
1. Kenlee Skidmore, Barbers Hill
2. Jordan Philip, Sterling
3. Raychel Battles, Barbers Hill
Boys Discus
1. Miguel Montamayor, Sterling
2. Caden Bowie, PA Memorial
3. Jansen Ware, Port Neches-Groves
Girls High Jump
1. Kaci Andrus, Barbers Hill
2. Ava Whitehead, Nederland
3. Ada Ingvardsen, Barbers Hill
Boys High Jump
1. KeAndre Jones, PA Memorial
2. Lukas Nowlin, Barbers Hill
3. Bryce Smith, Barbers Hill
Girls Long Jump
1. Alexa Lewis, PA Memorial
2. Madison Lemond, Crosby
3. Kaylee Edwards, GC Memorial
Boys Long Jump
1. Jadon Rodriguez, Barbers Hill
2. Jayden Thrower, Barbers Hill
3. Trejon Crump, GC Memorial
Girls Pole Vault
1. Kaci Andrus, Barbers Hill
2. Xandra Hernandez, Crosby
3. Avery Kerr, Lee
Boys Pole Vault
1. Ty Lovas, Crosby
2. Hayden Cannon, Barbers Hill
3. Anthony Guidry, Nederland
Girls Shot Put
1. Victoria Grace, Crosby
2. Caydence Dodds, Barbers Hill
3. Gabby Lowe, Barbers Hill
Boys Shot Put
1. Jansen Ware, Port Neches-Groves
2. Caden Bowie, PA Memorial
3. Richard Bright, Barbers Hill
Girls Triple Jump
1. Shanya Gordon, Lee
2. Cynthia LeCompte, Barbers Hill
3. Shaelyn Cobb, Port Neches
Boys Triple Jump
1. Jayden Thrower, Barbers Hill
2. Ke’Andre Jones, Port Arthur
3. Kody Fuentes, Barbers Hill
Girls 3200 Meter Run
1. Morgan Campbell, Port Neches-Groves
2. Ava Wiltz, Nederland
3. Sandra Ponz, Sterling
Boys 3200 Meter Run
1. Brock Glasscock, Sterling
2. Juan Hernandez, Sterling
3. Aubrey Gibson, Barbers Hill
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
1. Nederland – Kamyrn Smith, Lana Louvier, Ava Whitehead, Kyra Long
2. Barbers Hill – Ada Ingvardsen, Jacie Meredith, Cynthia LeCompte, Dalanna Carter
3. PA Memorial – Jamariah Washington, Alexia Lewis, Camrya Atrkins, Trentaty Hodge
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
1. Barbers Hill – Coen Pagan, Landon Smith, Jadon Rodriguez, Cyler Williams
2. PA Memorial – Samaj Pierre, Amanta Martin, Davon Iles, Brock King
3. Crosby – Jeremiah Baptiste, Levi Fontenot, Braden Womack, Wesley Yarbrough
Girls 800 Meter Run
1. Morgan Campbell, Port Neches-Groves
2. Isabella Johnson, Barbers Hill
3. Kyleigh Bushnell, Port Neches-Groves
Boys 800 Meter Run
1. Gavin Cortez, Sterling
2. Juan Hernandez, Sterling
3. Brock Glasscock, Sterling
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
1. Zoe Williams, Barbers Hill
2. Abby Ellisor, Crosby
3. Timeriah Taylor, Lee
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
1. Jeremiah Baptiste, Crosby
2. William Raymond, Barbers Hill
3. Jayden Thrower, Barbers Hill
Girls 100 Meter Dash
1. Dalanna Carter, Barbers Hill
2. Alexia Lewis, PA Memorial
3. Ava Whitehead, Nederland
Boys 100 Meter Dash
1. Landon Smith, Barbers Hill
2. Isiah Hernandez, Nederland
3. Samaj Pierre, PA Memorial
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
1. PA Memorial – Jamariah Washington, Camyra Atkins, Alexia Lewis, Trentany Hodge
2. Sterling – Alaina Laday, Alayjah Jones, McKaylii Dorsey, Sydney Owens
3. Lee – Timeriah Taylor, Heaven Perkins, Shayna Gordon, Jolia Williams
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
1. Barbers Hill – Ian Caballos Rivera, Landon Smith, Jadon Rodriguez, Cyler Williams
2. PA Memorial – Caleb Goodie, Davion Iles, Amanta Martin, Samaj Pierre
3. GC Memorial – John Gonzales, Joshua Gonzales, Elias Perry, Trejon Crump
Girls 400 Meter Dash
1. Mayte Tavarez – Crosby
2. Xraodong Jones – PA Memorial
3. Layla Bryson – Barbers Hill
Boys 400 Meter Dash
1. Caleb Perry – GC Memorial
2. Lukas Nowlin – Barbers Hill
3. Caleb Smith – Sterling
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
1. Zoe Williams – Barbers Hill
2. Abby Ellisor – Crosby
3. Skylar Woodard – Barbers Hill
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
1. Jeremiah Baptiste – Crosby
2. William Raymond – Barbers Hill
3. Jaden Clark – Sterling
Girls 200 Meter Dash
1. Jolia Williams – Lee
2. Camyra Atkins – PA Memorial
3. Lana Louvier – Nederland
Boys 200 Meter Dash
1. Cyler Williams – Barbers Hill
2. Christopher Harris – Sterling
3. Jadon Rodriguez – Barbers Hill
Girls 1600 Meter Run
1. Morgan Campbell – Port Neches
2. Isabella Johnson – Barbers Hill
3. Christina Vasquez – Barbers Hill
Boys 1600 Meter Run
1. Brock Glasscock – Sterling
2. Tanner Moser – Barbers Hill
3. Denver Carr – Barbers Hill
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
1. Crosby – Mayte Tavarez, Emori LaSalle, London Harvey, Abby Ellisor
2. Barbers Hill – Layla Bryson, Makayla Johnson, Skylar Woodard, Zoe Williams
3. PA Memorial – Xiaorong Jones, Tyronn Gray, Kylah Seypion, Jamariah Washington
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
1. Sterling – O’Rian Bell, Gavin Cortez, Irad Mixon, Caleb Smith
2. PA Memorial – Alex Eugene, Jakelbe Joseph, Matthew Christian, Amanta Martin
3. Barbers Hill – Coen Pagen, Andrew Williams, Tristan Torres, Cooper Hornberger
