17-5A All-District Softball selections recognized SUN STAFF REPORT May 24, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Crosby’s Tori Dahnke certainly made an impact this season from the pitcher’s circle and landed her a spot on the 17-5A All-District First Team. Photo by Brittany White Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The efforts of the top softball players in 17-5A are being recognized with the announcement of the All-District Teams. Distinguished Honors included:District MVP – Hailey Nutter, Barbers HillOffensive Player of the Year – Sophie Naivar, Barbers HillDefensive Player of the Year – Peyton Helmly, Barbers HillPitcher of the Year – Emily Vines, Port NechesUtility Player of the Year – Reagan Duty, Barbers HillNewcomer of the Year – McKayla Hranicky, Port NechesCoach of the Year – Aaron Fuller, Barbers Hill The All-District players, listed by position are: First Team Pitcher – Tori Dahnke and Kaelin Hicks, CrosbyCatcher – Vivien Thames, Port NechesDesignated Player – Grace Seigrist, NederlandFirst Base – Kilee Moody, Port NechesSecond Base – Brylie Dartez, Port NechesThird Base – Ally Mooneyham, CrosbyShortstop – Jordee Wilkins, CrosbyAt-Large – KateLynn Cooper, Barbers HillOutfielders – Brookelyn Livanec, Barbers Hill; Kaelyn Dartez, Port Neches Second Team Pitcher – Kearston Gooch, Sterling; Summer Marron, Goose Creek MemorialCatcher – Tara Archibald, LeeDesignated Player – Katlyn Clark, CrosbyInfielders – Simyah Smith, Sterling; Sydney Nelson, Nederland; Kamryn Bishop, Barbers Hill; Calli Barrron, Lee; Morgan Lloyd, Crosby; Alana Smith, Port NechesOutfielders – Madison Garcia, Crosby; Katherine Page, Port Neches; Maritza Martinez, Goose Creek Memorial; Kendell Wilcox, Sterling; Bre Norman; Karlie Ingle, Port Neches; Bailee Maybin, Lee Honorable MentionHarper Gonzalez – Barbers HillEmma Hargrave – Barbers HillRhilynne Foster – LeeBell Land – CrosbyKatie Blackmon – CrosbyAisha Solis – SterlingJenasis Sanchez – SterlingKiana Ledoux – Port NechesKylea Sheffield – Port NechesDekarra Anderson – Port ArthurJuanitha Arredondo – Port ArthurKynslee Harris – NederlandLaney Thompson – NederlandSoraya Nieto – Goose Creek MemorialMorgan Holdren – Goose Creek Memorial (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 