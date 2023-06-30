10 things you didn't know about Karla Opryshek

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 30: Robert Mauch and Karla Opryshek during the baseball game between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros on April 30, 2018 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire)
HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 14: Houston Astros fans don team jerseys during the baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros on September 14, 2018 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire)
1. I started working in the real estate industry on April 8, 1974 with my mother. I am the third generation in my family to have a Broker’s license – following my grandfather T. W. Wilks and my mother Carole W. Opryshek. When I first started in the real estate industry, we had one-page contracts which were typed on a typewriter with carbon paper. How times have changed. I have been a Five Star Professional award winner for the past seven years and all the winners are featured in Texas Monthly magazine. I have been voted numerous times as The Baytown Sun’s Readers’ Choice winner for Best Real Estate Agent.
2. I am the second generation of both sides of my family to be born and raised in Baytown. I attended Anson Jones, Horace Mann and Robert E. Lee. I have taken some classes at Lee College.
In junior high and high school, I participated in AAU track and field during the summer and won several gold medals. When I was in school, track and field was not offered as a UIL sport for girls. During one of my summers, while attending high school, I participated in the Gifted Students Foundation Program. We were based out of Ashland, Ohio, where we learned a lot about our government by attending classes and traveling to different sites. We traveled to Washington D.C. where we visited the Lincoln Memorial, U. S. Mint and many more sites; plus we traveled to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to visit the battlegrounds; and to New York City where one of our stops was a tour of the United Nations.
3. I love decorating for Christmas. Some of the decorations I have picked up while on vacation have come from Calgary, California, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Louisiana, Colorado, Texas and Arkansas. I have different themes (angel, Santas, Victorian, Margaritaville/tropical, Astros, wine, nutcrackers, woodland and elves) throughout the house. It is my happy place.
4.I have been an Astros fan since I was a kid. I’ve watched them play at Colt 45 stadium, the Astrodome and now at Minute Maid Park. Yes, I have been at their games during their 100 loss seasons cheering them on and I was at the World Series in 2017. I love to visit other stadiums to watch them play. Go Astros!
5. I really don’t like to fly. I love traveling by car so I can see more of the countryside. This summer, I will be headed to St. Louis to watch the Astros play and to visit the Arch, Botanical Gardens, and of course, on the way home, I must see the Clydesdale horses when I stop at Hot Springs.
6. I enjoy going to the Houston Rodeo. I first started attending with my parents at the Sam Houston Coliseum. I always want to be in my seat for the Grand Entry Parade and to watch all the rodeo prior to the concert.
7. I am an active member of the Baytown Chamber of Commerce since 1989. I have previously served on the Board of Directors. I am currently serving on the Ambassadors Committee which I have been named Ambassador of the Year three times and was the Chairman of the Committee four different years. I am a past active member of Baytown Junior Forum, which I previously served as First Vice President, Corresponding Secretary and State Treasurer. I was also voted by the active membership to receive the Yearbook Dedication. I have also been a finalist for Baytown Sun Citizen of the Year.
8. Now, for a fun fact about me. I have been known to dress up in a purple wig to attend Jimmy Buffett concerts.
9. I am a cancer survivor. The second time I was told I had breast cancer was at the start of COVID. My doctor told me we could wait to see what this virus is about, or I could get started with chemo. I chose to get started, which I am glad I did. All my clients were awesome. They would mask-up when I showed them homes or while I was in their home listing it so we could put it on the market.
10. My love of sports and freshwater fishing came from my dad. My love of the arts and dining came from my mother. Both volunteered their time to help make our community a better place to live. So, I got the best of both worlds.
