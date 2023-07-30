10 things you didn’t know about... Shawn Kuntz

1. My wife, Rachael, and I met during our first year at Tulane and have been married for 24 years. We have three kids: the oldest, our daughter, is a sophomore in college (also Tulane); the middle one, our son, is a freshman in college (Purdue); and our youngest son, is a sophomore in high school.
2. I am a New Orleans native. My parents both grew up there – in fact they met in second grade. We moved to the Atlanta area when I was eight. A part of me has always wanted to return to New Orleans when I retire and drive tractors pulling floats in Mardi Gras parades.
3.I am the oldest of two children. My sister is two years younger and also has three children who are very close in age and the same gender as ours – so when we get together each kid has a buddy.
4. Our strangest family tradition is one that has been passed down through generations – fighting Easter eggs. Two people each slide their egg across the table to collide with the other and the one that doesn’t break wins. Being a very competitive family, many things have been tried through the years to gain an advantage…using paint instead of traditional egg dye or boiling the eggs vertically to concentrate the yolk near the tip. As a young kid, I refused to participate… let’s just say I didn’t respond too well to losing.
5. My last name is carved into the wall of a bar in New Orleans. My father was friends with the person that opened the bar in the 1970s. My wife and I used to frequent the bar when we were in college at Tulane and now my daughter is attending Tulane. She was there for an event and noticed our family’s name carved on the wall. None of us have any idea how it got there.
6. When I was 17, I played on a baseball team that won a national championship and, for a year, our team picture and jersey hung in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
7. In my 25 year career, I have lived all over the world and worked in 10 different locations, including two foreign countries, but never the same place twice… until now. This is the second time I have had the privilege of calling Baytown “home base.”
8. My sons and I have made a point to see a Major League Baseball game at each MLB stadium. By the time this is published we’ll only have one left to go (Colorado). We’ve also been to the Little League World Series, College World Series, Field of Dreams, several Halls of Fame and the first London Series.
9. I love music, am really good at remembering song lyrics and love singing loudly in the car while banging on my steering wheel drums… but am completely tone deaf and can’t carry a tune to save my life. Needless to say, my family LOVES road trips with me.
10. I love playing, watching and coaching sports. Outside of that, I have a bit of a thing for lawn care and grilling *smiles in Dad*. I actually own five grills and really enjoy trying new good, complicated recipes.
