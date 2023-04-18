10 things you didn’t know about Guido Persiani

1. My heritage is Italian since my grandparents all migrated to the Chicago area from Italy after World War I. I have two bothers, five years older than me, who are identical twins. And, I have two sisters, who are six years younger than me, who are also identical twins. Being born between two sets of twins was, at times, a bit challenging, but eventually I figured out that I was the unique one in this family.
2. My passion for cycling began in 1955. It just so happened that I entered the local newspaper Christmas Coloring Contest and won the $25 grand prize. I even have a copy of the newspaper article to prove it. Since I bought my first bike with the prize money, I somehow managed to buy 10 more for all my two-wheel “Joys of the Journey".
3. The first way I made some money was to sell Christmas cards door-to-door in snowy weather. I stopped doing that ASAP and then, at the age of 12, I became a caddy for a local golf course. I was a caddy for four summers and then hired on at a grocery store. And that is when all my obsessive-compulsive spatial analysis skills were hatched. From there, I progressed into jobs during school breaks that included fabrication/delivery of home interior products and resurfacing/construction of roads and parking lots. The amazing reward of all these jobs combined was my ability to pay for my entire college costs without any debt.
4. I graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1972. I was honored with membership in Phi Eta Sigma, Scholastic Honor Society and Chi Epsilon, Civil Engineering Scholastic Honor Society. My military service included Distinguished Military Graduate from Army ROTC, Active Duty for Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky in 1972 and eight years of service in the U.S. Army Reserves, Armor Branch with honorable discharge in 1980 as a Captain.
5. I have worked at Covestro (formerly Mobay, Miles, Bayer) in Baytown for 45 years in a wide range of positions, including Field Coordinator, Construction Superintendent, Project Engineer, Engineering Supervisor, Project Manager and Site Development Manager.
6. Volunteering is high on my list of ways to give back any way possible to our community. My volunteer services include the following after I moved into Beach City: Barbers Hill ISD mentor (1998 to 2019); City of Beach City Mayor (2004 to 2010); West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce Chairman (2008) and Vice Chairman (2007); Chambers County Long Term Recovery Team Board member (2010 to 2015); Chambers Recovery Team Board member and VP (2010 to 2015); United Way of Baytown Board member (2010 to 2013) and Disaster Recovery Committee Chairman (2018 to present); Baytown YMCA Board Member (2014 to present); Court Appointed Special Advocate Volunteer Advocate (2017 to 2020); Hearts and Hands of Baytown Board Member (2021 to present); Love Network Board Member (2021 to present) and Baytown Little Theater Board Member and House Manager Committee Chairman (2017 to present).
7. I’ve been an amateur photographer on a mission to produce picture puzzles, gift cards, wall art and Facebook posts.
See all of the great articles and photos in Greater Baytown's April issue!
8. I’ve played and survived football, rugby, soccer and golf. My favorite team sport is rugby because the players must physically bond together to take control of the ball, call the referee “Sir” and party after the game with the home team. My favorite individual sport is cycling which is definitely “the best way for me to go.” I guess it’s an Italian thing.
9. I’m now practicing for retirement by utilizing a very flexible work schedule to visit family and friends everywhere and anywhere, preferably where I have a bike or can bring one.
10. Last but definitely not least, I focus each day on seven Fs, in the following order: Faith, Family, Friends, Fun, Fitness, Finances and Future. These give me the guidance and awareness to support our community in a variety of ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.