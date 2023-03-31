It is April 1925, on an orphan train from Grand Central Terminal headed west, the fates of three orphans become connected. Charles, big and menacing; Patrick, good natured and Irish; and blond and tiny Opal are homeless and they jump from the train together, and land as runaways in big sky country. Out here it is survival of the fittest, and Charles, adept at navigating New York’s mean streets, takes the initiative by creeping to the Stewart family’s barn with the intention of stealing a horse for their travels, but he is caught.
The Stewart family is the stuff made of Montana’s salt of the earth. Mama, Papa, and their thirty-something daughter, Nara, are cattle ranchers, with the aid of Jim, who comes from the nearby Indian reservation. The family is now two less: the eldest, John, having moved to the big city to be an artist, and their daughter, Mabel, who died 20 years ago, having been stampeded to death by a herd of cattle.
