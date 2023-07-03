Col. Nick Nichols is a highly decorated former F-16 fighter pilot who served in Afghanistan. He presented a stirring message on Folds of Honor, an organization that provides educational scholarships to widows and dependents of deceased service men and women and first responders. The organization’s name is a tribute to the folded American Flag presented to surviving family of deceased military and first responders. Col. Nichols is seated in his F-16 and holding the American Flag presented to his mother in honor of his father. To contact the organizations mentioned, visit https://foldsofhonor.org orhttps://www.stopthebleed.org.
The Professional Outdoor Media Association (POMA) Annual Conference was held in mid-June. Continuous education helps writers remain informed.
In addition to programs on wildlife issues and journalism, like the effects of artificial intelligence, there was a program entitled “Stop the Bleed.” Although unusual compared to typical conference topics, it’s something vital for all outdoor participants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.