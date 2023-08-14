The pictured blue catfish was caught on Lake Texoma in 2004 and donated to the TPW Freshwater Fishing Center (TFFC). It weighed 121.5 pounds and lived until Dec. 6, 2005. The angler baited with a shad. It ranked second on the list of the top 10 largest freshwater fish ever caught in Texas. A flathead catfish weighing 98.5 pounds ranked third. The largest channel cat ever caught weighed 36.5 pounds. The TFFC will close for renovation on Aug. 28 and reopen in 2025.
As a kid, I tagged along with older guys on Beech Creek in East Texas one afternoon. They cut several sapling trees for poles and wedged the big end into the ground. They propped them up with strong limbs with forked branches on the end to accommodate the pole. They baited them with small cubes of Ivory soap,cut from a new bar. I figured the soap would melt in the flowing creek.
They were fishing for catfish, the most sought-after fish in Texas waters at the time – before new lakes created habitat for bass and weigh-ins publicized the catches on TV.
