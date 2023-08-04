One of my favorite fishing partners is retired State Game Warden, Jonathan Gray. He recently hung up his badge at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Law Enforcement Headquarters after wearing the rank of major in charge of Internal Affairs. We’ve spent more time talking about fishing than we’ve enjoyed fishing together on the water. To most anglers, that counts too.
His son, Jon Jr., is also an accomplished angler. He fished tournaments with his father and learned a lot. After high school, he planned to apply for the Texas Game Warden Academy. Texas State University in San Marcos has a criminal justice program that’s excellent preparation for academy applicants, so he enrolled. Four years later, he graduated. Earlier, Jon had gotten his guide’s license and was already professionally guiding anglers before graduating high school. When he got to San Marcos, he found something he was becoming more interested in besides law enforcement. A river named for the town (or vice versa) runs through San Marcos. It’s one of the most enticing fishing streams imaginable.
