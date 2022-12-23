Did you get your Christmas cards out on time? If you lived during the days of the Republic and waited until the last minute, you’d be out of luck. The Postal Department in Texas was created during the 1820s at San Felipe de Austin, the main town in Austin’s colony, near today’s Sealy. In October 1835, the General Council of Texas appointed John Rice Jones of San Felipe as provisional Post Master General. He established four mail routes with post offices, and postmasters were appointed at those places, but the actual carrying of the mail was done by contract. Bids were requested and the proposals were to be received by the 15th of December. By that time, two mail routes had been added and they were run weekly. Route No. 5, the one through our neck of the woods, ran from San Felipe de Austin, to Hunter’s (today’s Richmond, Tx), Harrisburg, and Lynchburg, to Liberty, 107 miles one way. The mail carrier was to leave San Felipe every Sunday at 7AM and arrive at Liberty by 7PM on Tuesday. Then he was to leave Liberty at 7AM on Wednesday and arrive at San Felipe by 7PM on Friday. Mail was carried by horseback. The much better-known Pony Express from Missouri to California in 1860-1861 averaged 75 miles a day with pony changes every 10 miles, and the routes here may have been run about the same way. Mail was carried in locked mail pouches, so even if the rider stopped at your house, he couldn’t deliver your mail. Jonathon Lewis received the contract for this route for $1274 a year in 1836. Isaac Batterson got the contract after Lewis gave it up.
Today, for 60 cents you can mail a letter across the country and be confident that it will reach its destination within a few days. In 1835, the cost for postage depended on the distance. In October, 1835, for every letter composed of a single sheet of paper, conveyed any distance under twenty miles was 6 ¼ cents (at the time, about the same price as 10 pounds of beef), from twenty to fifty miles was 12 ½ cents, fifty to 100 miles was 18 ¾ cents and any distance over 200 miles was 37 ½ cents. For anything over one sheet of paper, the rates were multiplied by the number of pages. That’s why people wrote on both sides and sometimes turned the paper 90 degrees and kept writing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.