Jennifer Simpson is the latest recipient of the Lakewood Good Neighbor Award. She goes out of her way to make a positive impact on our community. Last year, she worked with the city to ‘adopt’ a section of Bayway Drive from Pin Oak Drive to Baker Road to keep it clean. Jennifer has been coordinating the quarterly clean-ups along Bayway Drive, which presents a much nicer view coming into our neighborhood. She has also assisted with Neighborhood Watch and National Night Out.
Jennifer’s desire is to help make our neighborhood a better place.
