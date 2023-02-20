Scouts Landon Hall and Sam Johnson stopped by The Baytown Sun to speak to a member of the newsroom staff regarding journalism and get a tour of the facility. They are working on their journalism merit badge in Boy Scout Troop 208 with Sam Houston Area Council.
Baytown Sun Publisher Carol Skewes discussed the history of The Baytown Sun, which has been publishing local news for over 103 years. She answered all their questions and they will write an essay to earn their merit badges.
